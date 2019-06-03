‘Below Deck’s’ Joao and Brooke Are Not Still Together

It’s been a bumpy ride for Below Deck stars Joao Franco and Brooke Laughton, who fell in love on the reality series but haven’t had an easy go of it. And this season, it seems things are only going to get more complicated.

On the Season 4 premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean, Joao opens up to cameras, saying that the reason his relationship with Brooke fell apart was that she cheated on him.

“Brooke and I threw ourselves in the deep end. I met her family, she met mine. She came to Zimbabwe and we worked so well together, we really did,” he said. “Things seemed perfect and then I found out she cheated on me. I’ve changed so much, it’s quite scary. I really, really loved her. I wanted to make it work, even so. But she didn’t want to, so what can I do?”

Brooke has denied Joao’s claims. In a statement to People, she said, “Although it initially hurt to hear João blamed our relationship break down on a false claim that I cheated on him, it is very true to his character and allows him some relief for his ego. In reality, there was absolutely no cross over between when I realized what kind of person I wasn’t looking for and the kind I was and I absolutely did not cheat on him.”

She added, “If this theory makes him sleep easier at night, then so be it but him saying this only makes me lose even more respect for him,” she added. “I know exactly the kind of person I am and I’m extremely content and secure in the facts of how everything played out. … I only hope he continues to grown and learn what it is to be a man and a good person.”

Whatever the reason for the split, it seems Joao has moved on. His Instagram shows a number of pictures with a new lady, which you can check out below.

The reality star seems smitten with girlfriend Michelle Dicu. And what about Brooke? She also seems to have moved on, and has posted some pics below with a mystery man.

Be sure to tune into the season premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT.