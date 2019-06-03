Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 Cast Spoilers

Below Deck Mediterranean returns to Bravo for Season 4 on June 3, and with it comes a cast of both beautiful new and returning faces. Captain Sandy Yawn is back to lead the Sirocco on the popular Below Deck spin-off series which this time around, will be sailing throughout the French Riviera. Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier is also coming back to travel around the South of France, which she aptly described “as a playground for the wealthiest people in the world.”

Other familiar names returning to sea includes Joao Franco, who’s now officially bosun of the Sirocco, and Colin Macy O’Toole, who’s back working as a deckhand. They will be traveling to Nice, Monaco, Antibes, Cannes, and St. Tropez.

Working under Franco as a new deckhand this season is Australian Travis Michalzik, who after a series of odd jobs, according to his Bravo bio, spent the past eight years of his life as a “jokester, party boy ‘yachtie’ with a work hard, play harder mentality.” Based on his Instagram posts, in which he is dressed up in costume and partying in nearly all of his photos, Michalzik looks to be this season’s rebel rouser.

Also working under Franco, a new guy named Jack Stirrup, a British born self-described “free spirit” who has spent time working in the Merchant Navy as an engineer. Stirrup looks excited to be joining the series at sea, however, he’ll be leaving his girlfriend, Kelly Hidge, back on land.

As for the new women on deck, Mediterranean will have its first female chef in Mila Kolomeitseva. A graduate of the famous Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, her first job out of school was working as a chef on a small boat, so she has experience cooking on the high seas. Her Bravo bio says she “has a short fuse in the galley” which means there will likely be friction between her and Hannah.

As for Hannah’s Second Stew, that job is being taken over by Aesha Scott, who comes from New Zealand. Aesha’s been yachting for over four years, and recently switched from working as a deckhand and into the interior.

Hannah’s Third Stew will be Anastasia Surmava, who moved to America when she was two years old from the Republic of Georgia. A self described perfectionist who go into the boat life after dating a young captain, is also an avid surfer and yogi.

