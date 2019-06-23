BET Awards 2019 Date, Time & Channel

What time do the 2019 BET Awards air tonight? How long does the show last? Read on for all the details on when the show takes place, how to watch it online, who the host is, who is performing, and more details below.

BET AWARDS 2019 DATE: The 2019 awards show airs on June 23, 2019 and it is live.

BET AWARDS 2019 CHANNELS: When it comes to the channels that the awards show airs on, there are actually several, not just the BET network. The show airs on VH1, BET, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, BET Her, VH1, TV Land and Logo.

BET AWARDS 2019 TIMES: The primetime slot for the show tonight is 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET/7 – 10:30 p.m. CT, but awards shows are sometimes unpredictable when it comes to length. Many run over in time. There will also be encore presentations of the awards show airing. From 12:30 – 4 a.m. ET, the show will replay on BET and MTV2. Again, it will air at 6 p.m. ET on June 24, 2019; at 9 p.m. ET on June 26, 2019; and at 8 .m. ET on June 29, 2019. It will also re-air on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET, on BET Her.

BET AWARDS 2019 RED CARPET INFO: The BET network will air several pre-show and red carpet specials today, prior to show time. From 3 – 5 p.m. ET, The Greatest Moments in BET Awards History will air, followed by the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet Happy Hour, which is a red carpet special hosted by Jackie Long and DJ D-Wrek. Then, the official red carpet special will air from 6 – 8 p.m. ET, with co-hosts Terrence J, Karrueche, June Ambrose, Jackie Long, and DJ D-Wrek.

HOW TO WATCH BET AWARDS 2019 ONLINE: If you would like to watch the awards show online but you do not have a cable subscription or any of the channels that are airing the BET Awards tonight, there are several options for you. Find all of your live streaming options here.

BET AWARDS 2019 HOST: Actress Regina Hall is the host of this year’s event and this is her first time hosting a live show. Ahead of tonight’s show, Hall spoke with Hollywood Life about her nerves and hosting the BET Awards. Hall said, “I think that as long as you’re prepared that’s the key. So for me it’s just making sure that I am prepared, kind of knowing everything, getting everything as precise as you can and then throwing it all away…I’ve never done a live show so I don’t have a pre-show ritual but I’m going to say, that’s my pre-show ritual — preparation!”

BET AWARDS 2019 PERFORMERS: This year’s performers include Cardi B, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Migos, Mustard, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lil Baby, Kiana Ledé, and Lucky Daye.

BET AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut, Lena Waithe, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin are this year’s presenters.

BET AWARDS 2019 WINNERS: Cardi B leads the nominations with seven, but there are already some big winners. This year, Mary J. Blige will pick up the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, Tyler Perry gets the Ultimate Icon Award, and Nipsey Hussle will be posthumously given the Humanitarian Award.