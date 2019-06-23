How Long Is the BET Awards Tonight? When Does It End?

The BET Awards are back. This year’s event will be hosted by actress Regina Hall, and feature a star-studded roster of presenters and celebrity performers. But what time does the ceremony start? When does it end? According to the BET schedule, the 2019 BET Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET and last for three and a half hours before wrapping up at 11:30 p.m ET.

Several noteworthy people will be taking the stage to present, including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Reverend Al Sharpton, Mike Colter, and director Melina Matsoukas. The slate of musical guests is even more impressive, with artists like Meek Mill, Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price, Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Migos. Lil Nas X will also take the stage to perform his breakout hit “Old Town Road” with and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 2019 BET Awards Will Air from 8-11:30 P.M. ET

Hall, who recently starred in the Shaft reboot, talked to Variety about the awards show, and how much it means for her to host. “I’ve watched the BET Awards since its inception so I’m honored to be able to host it. It’s scary though! [Laughs] It’s a big audience,” she said. “You wanna have a show that’s entertaining for the live audience and the people watching it. Gosh, you just do it. There’s something about just doing something that makes you move past it. That’s what keeps you thinking, practicing and figuring it out — the nerves are what make you prepared with everything.”

Hall also talked about what she’s most looking forward to and which artists she hopes takes home awards. “I’m excited to see the performances and all the people being honored. There will be some great achievements celebrated,” she continued. “I love Cardi! She’s honest and really true to who she is. I could say a bunch of things I love about her but most importantly, I love her music. Her sound, her songs, her style, I like the way she rhymes with the accent. She’s really talented.”

Regina Hall Will Be Hosting for the First Time In Her Career

Cardi B leads tonight’s artists with seven nominations, including best female hip-hop artist and album of the year. She’s followed by Drake with five nominations, along with Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each of whom have four. As far as Hall is concerned, however, the biggest challenge of tonight’s show will be the fact that it’s taped live, and she’s never done a live taping of anything before.

“Everything just has to come together, so I think probably the fact that it’s live, there’s not like wait, cut, can we just reshoot that? So, probably the live aspect of the show has got me most nervous,” she told Hollywood Life. “But it’s like that for me even with shooting, before shooting is when you are the most nervous. When you actually go on set and you actually start working it all goes away.”