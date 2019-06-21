BET Awards Location 2019: Where Is the Show?

Where are the 2019 BET Awards? This year’s awards show location is at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California Sunday June 23.

Some tickets are still left for the BET Experience in Los Angeles, a four-day weekend of events June 20 to 24 leading up to the BET Awards. Buy tickets here.

For those who can’t make it to the show, the 2019 BET Awards will air live at 8 p.m. EST on BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo.

The BET Experience lineup includes A Boogie Wit A Hoodie, Ar’Mon and Trey, B. Simone, Big Tigger, Blueface, Bri Steves, Cardi B, City Girls, Her, Jacquees, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Lucky Day, Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Michael Blackson, Migos, Queen Naija, RJ, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Tank, Trippie Redd and YG.

The BET Fan Fest includes a celebrity dodge ball game, celebrity basketball game, Genius Talks, BETX House of Fashion and Beauty, Kicksperience and exclusive parties, according to the website.

Performers just added to the BET Awards lineup Thursday include Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence. The 2019 BET Awards performer lineup also includes Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lucky Daye, and Kiana Ledé, with presenters including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin. Regina Hall will host the awards show.

Presenters include La La Anthony, Ayesha Curry, Larenz Tate, Amanda Seales, Reverend Al Sharpton, Ryan Destiny, Jacob Latimore, Raphael Saadiq, Mike Colter, Damson Idris, Jodie Turner-Smith and Melina Matsoukas.

The Humanitarian Award will be posthumously presented to Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in a parking lot outside his Marathon clothing store March 31, 2019. He was 33.

John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG will honor Nipsey Hussle with a special performance.

Mary J. Blige will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Tyler Perry will receive the Ultimate Icon Award, according to BET.

“The 2019 BET Awards will celebrate the very best in entertainment and culture including posthumously presenting the late Nipsey Hussle with the Humanitarian Award and honoring him with a special tribute performance by John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG,” a BET press release said. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress Mary J. Blige will be presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry will be recognized with the Ultimate Icon Award.”

Cardi B was nominated for the most nominations this year. She has a total of seven nominations, according to BET.

“Cardi B leads this year’s nominations with a total of seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award and two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories,” said the press release. “Drake follows with five nods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award. Other leading nominees include Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole, who received four nominations each, and Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai, who received three nominations each.”