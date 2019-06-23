Beth Chapman in ‘Desperate Shape’ Following Choking Emergency

Beth Chapman is currently in a medically induced coma after what’s being called a choking emergency. According to TMZ, Chapman was rushed to the hospital after she started choking. She had been having trouble breathing as a result of her throat cancer, which has been an ongoing ailment.

The reality star seemed to be doing okay lately, despite the return of her throat cancer. She has been fairly active on social media and didn’t seem to be slowing down any despite a relatively grim prognosis.

In fact, before being rushed to the hospital, Chapman, 51, took to Twitter to post about her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman cutting the grass. You can read her tweet below.

And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn 🧐

What do you think ? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) June 22, 2019

According to an update from TMZ, Chapman was at her home in Hawaii when she started choking. Someone called 911 on Saturday morning and she was taken to the hospital where she was placed in a medically induced coma. Further details about her current condition are unclear. TMZ reports that Beth’s kids are headed to the hospital to be with their mom.

Shortly before the news had been reported, Dog took to social media to ask fans for their prayers. You can see his tweet below.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

It has been about 13 hours since that tweet first went out and Dog has been silent since then.

