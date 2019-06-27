Beth Chapman’s Funeral: Memorial Likely Held After Cremation

Beth Chapman’s funeral arrangements are believed to be underway as her family continues to mourn her tragic death. According to The Blast, the Chapman family “is still figuring out what type of memorial they will have.”

Chapman died on Wednesday, just days after she was placed into a medically-induced coma following a “choking emergency” that occurred at her home in Hawaii. She was admitted to the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman tweeted.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She underwent surgery to remove a mass in her throat and doctors were able to rid her body of all cancer cells. In November 2018, Beth found out that her cancer had returned. She underwent emergency surgery and doctors discovered that the cancer had spread to her lungs. She started chemotherapy but decided to stop the treatments as they simply “weren’t for [her].”

Here’s what you need to know:

Beth Chapman Will Be Cremated

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star will be cremated, according to Entertainment Tonight, as those were her final wishes.

It has been reported that Beth’s family was in the hospital with her when she passed away and were able to say their goodbyes. Typically, a body is cremated within hours of death — in some states, the maximum amount of time is 48 hours from the time of death to the time of cremation. The cremation process itself only takes a few hours. The ashes are then typically placed in an urn.

“Sources close to the family tell us, Beth’s instructions were to have her remains cremated as part of the preparations for her final disposition. It’s currently unclear if the family plans on keeping her ashes in an urn or spreading them at a special location,” The Blast reported.

According to US Funerals Online, a typical cremation in Hawaii can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000.

Beth Chapman Had Been Leaning on Her Faith to Help Her Through

As mentioned above, Beth decided to stop her chemotherapy treatments, which is a decision that many cancer patients make. Ultimately deciding that chemo simply wasn’t for her, Beth leaning on her faith to get her through.

READ NEXT: Dog & Beth Chapman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know