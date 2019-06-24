Beth Chapman’s Family Said to Be ‘Praying for a Miracle’

Beth Chapman remains in the hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, and her family hasn’t given much of an update on her health, mainly because not much has changed over the past 24 hours. On Monday, June 24, The Blast reported that Beth’s family was “praying for a miracle.”

Chapman, best-known for starring in Dog the Bounty Hunter alongside her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, was placed into a medically-induced coma after a choking emergency caused someone at her home to call 911.

According to The Blast, Beth was “unable to catch her breath.” She was put into a medically-induced coma “allow her body to recover from the traumatic medical emergency,” according to the outlet.

Beth is surrounded by her loved ones and the Chapman family has asked fans for their prayers. Her husband tweeted out the following message on Sunday and hasn’t tweeted since (save for retweeting a news story about what happened to Beth). You can see Dog’s tweet below.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

As most fans know, Beth has been battling throat cancer since 2017. She was hospitalized briefly back in April after fluid in her lungs caused her some breathing difficulties. Beth has been strong since her devastating diagnosis. Fans are hoping that she will be able to pull through, but a source told The Blast that Beth is “touch and go.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Told ‘The Blast’ That Beth Chapman Was Taken off a Ventilator & Doctors Are Making Sure She Is as ‘Comfortable as Possible’

Details surrounding Beth’s “choking emergency” weren’t made clear. However, it’s not uncommon for throat cancer patients to experience trouble swallowing or breathing.

A source told The Blast that Chapman was placed on a ventilator but the tube has since been removed.

“A ventilation tube was also inserted at the time to help with Beth’s breathing. We’re told the ventilation tube has since been removed as the family wants to make her as ‘comfortable as possible’ while they pray for a recovery,” The Blast reports.

If this is indeed the case, this suggests that Chapman is able to breathe on her own.

Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Flew Home to Be With Her Mom & Posted a Pic From the Hospital

Beth’s daughter Bonnie was on a plane to Hawaii on Sunday to be by her mom’s side during this trying time.

“Please continue to pray for my mom,” Bonnie Chapman tweeted on Sunday evening.

After arriving at the hospital, Bonnie uploaded a photo of a piece of medical equipment, likely from her mom’s room. She posted the photo to her Instagram story and let fans know that she didn’t have much of an update to give.

“There’s not much of an update I can give. I can say she’s getting good care. I know you guys wanted more, but y’know, it’s a coma. [Not] much can be updated,” Bonnie wrote on the photo.

