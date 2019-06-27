Beth Chapman’s Kids React to Her Tragic Death

Beth Chapman’s family has been posting messages on social media following her death. Chapman died on Wednesday, June 26. Her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, confirmed the news on Twitter, letting fans know that his wife of 13 years had passed away.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” read Dog’s tweet.

On Sunday, June 23, news broke that Beth had been rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma. According to TMZ, Beth was having trouble breathing as a result of her throat cancer and ended up suffering what’s been called a “choking emergency.” She

was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she was admitted to the ICU.

Beth’s immediate family was with her in the hospital and was said to be praying for a miracle. Beth passed away just three days later. Dog spoke to the media following his wife’s death.

“I hope to god there is a God. I trained myself [to think] ‘What would Jesus do?’ and I hope I’m not just talking to myself. I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope,” Dog told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, several of Beth’s loved ones have shared heartbreaking messages following her death. Additionally, many of her kids have taken to social media to post about losing their mom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bonnie Chapman Was 1 of the First of Beth’s Kids to Post About Her Mom’s Death

Shortly after the news broke that Beth had passed away, her youngest daughter Bonnie took to social media to post about her mom.

“So thankful to call you my mother. Rest In Peace, mom. I love you so much,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos. The first photo was of Bonnie holding her mom’s hand in the hospital, which you can see above.

Bonnie also posted a few messages on Twitter.

“Love you forever, mom. You’ve got a halo now,” read one message.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” read another.

“I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes, she disagreed,” read a third.

Additionally, Bonnie has been uploading photos and videos from a makeshift memorial that has been started outside of her parents’ home in Hawaii.

Cecily Chapman Said That Her Mom Was ‘Her World’

Beth Chapman’s daughter Cecily (whom Dog adopted — her dad is Beth’s ex, Keith A. Barmore) has also posted on social media following her mom’s death. On Wednesday, Cecily posted the photo of her mom above without a caption.

She has been posting to her Instagram Story and called her mom her “world,” in one of the uploads. She’s included some pictures of the flowers outside of her mom’s house as well.

On Thursday, Cecily uploaded another photo to her Instagram account of herself wearing the blue hospital bracelet that her mom had on in the hospital.

“I’m gonna keep her Bunny key forever,” she captioned the pic.

Garry Dee Chapman Took to Twitter to Post About His Mom

Beth’s son, Garry, took to Twitter to post a message about his mom’s passing.

“These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to. You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss,” he tweeted. He also included a link to a YouTube video, which you can see above.

The video is a clip from a 2012 episode of Dog the Bounty Hunter. The sweet clip shows an inside look at the Chapmans with their kids and grandkids.

Lyssa Chapman Spoke to the Media Outside of Her Dad’s Home

Dog Chapman’s daughter Lyssa spoke about the outpouring of love and support during an interview outside of her dad’s home in Hawaii.

“It actually makes us feel … warm and loved by our community, to know how much our mother was loved,” she told the media. “So, we’re going to get together and we’re gonna plan something and we’d like to do some sort of water paddle out, we know that for sure. Sooner than later, so Cecily and I will be in touch with everyone about when to expect that,” she added.

Lyssa also posted the photo above on Instagram and has asked fans to bring flowers to her parents’ home.

Leland Chapman Posted a Flurry of Photos on Instagram Without Captions When Beth Was in a Coma

Before Beth Chapman died, her stepson Leland posted a few photos to Instagram but didn’t add any captions. He hasn’t posted to social media since Beth’s passing.

Leland’s son Cobie posted a photo of Beth on Instagram and added a rainbow emoji for the caption.

