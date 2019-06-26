Beth Chapman’s Last, Sweet Message to Daughter Cecily

One week ago, with the shadow of death near, Beth Chapman penned a touching final message on Instagram to her daughter Cecily Barmore-Chapman.

The post marked Cecily’s 26th birthday and included a photo of Chapman’s daughter. However, it now serves as a moving, sweet last public message testifying to Chapman’s enduring love for her child. Beth Chapman died on June 26, 2010 at the age of 51 after a struggle with stage II throat cancer. She was the wife of Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter.

“My sunshine ! Turns 26 today 😱🎂🎁🎈” Beth Chapman wrote, filling the post with emojis.

“A true beauty with street smarts she’s reliable dependable trustworthy and true a bit devious but that comes from her up bringing she’s clever and sassy 🤦‍♀️ but you’ll find no one more loyal to family then she ! Through thick and through thin all out or all in we have muddled through this together 😜💕🎊🎉celebrating Her Birthday today I’m reminded what great sacrifices she makes for family every day . Your are loved beyond words Cecily savannah you stay sweet . {or you’ll answer to yo mama }.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cecily Posted a Tribute to Her Mom on Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, Cecily returned the favor, writing this ode to her mom:

“To the most beautiful woman in the universe Happy Mother’s Day! I love you to the moon and back a million times. Your (sic) such an inspiration to the world not only me, you’ve lifted so many people up with your Courageous Spirit. You are the strongest person with a life filled with love from near and far. I’m so proud of you with all the accomplishments you have made. Nothing in this world will ever keep you away from me. You’ve guided me in my best times and in my worst times, you’ve always been there to except me for me. I’ll carry out your legacy forever 🔥”

On Instagram, Chapman posted under the name “mrsdog4real” to her more than 587,000 followers. She also posted a week ago about Father’s day and posted this photo on her Instagram page. “Was a great Fathers day,” Beth wrote, including the following hashtags, “#Grandsons #greatgrandson💙 #dogsmostwanted #GGB #wgnamerica.”

It’s fitting that Beth’s final posts were of the family she loved. Before that, on June 14, she posted about her nails. However, even that post has new meaning since her husband Dog had tweeted a viral photo from her hospital bed that said, “You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!”

Beth also recently wrote about her determination to survive cancer. This is her final Instagram post that showed Beth herself. She remained positive in it, writing, “Get up dress up show up #cancerwillnotbeatme #dogsmostwanted #dogandbeth #dogpound #wgnamerica.”

Cecily posted a photo of her mom to her Instagram page.

Dog confirmed the sad news that Beth had died, writing, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth & Dog Had a Blended Family Together

Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now. https://t.co/YV8TdIDqBe — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Beth and Dog both had children from previous relationships. Beth’s daughter Cecily Barmore-Chapman was her child with first husband, Keith Barmore, whom she married in 1991.

Together, Beth and Dog also had two children: Bonnie and Gary Chapman. “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now,” Bonnie wrote on Twitter after her mom’s death. Duane Chapman is very prolific; he’s been married four other times and has multiple children with his previous wives.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Beth first met Dog in 1986, at age 19, but they married in Hawaii in 2006 after an on-and-off relationship. Beth also had a son, Dominic Davis, from a previous relationship. Both and Dog became fan favorites through their shows A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter and their WGN America series, Dog’s Most Wanted.