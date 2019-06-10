‘Big Little Lies’ 2019 Season 2 Spoilers & LIVE RECAP

Big Little Lies is back. The acclaimed HBO series airs its second season tonight, and we are providing live updates for the premiere below. Be warned, this post will have major spoilers for season 2 episode 1, titled “What Have They Done?”

The premiere picks up shortly after the events of season one. We get a series of flashbacks from the season one finale, with the most notable being when Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) pushed Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) to his death during the school’s Trivia Night fundraiser. It’s clear that the main characters are still dealing with the fallout of his death. The show then cuts to the present, where the flashbacks are revealed to be part of Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) nightmare.

Celeste gets woken by Perry’s mother, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep). Mary Louise asks Celeste what the nightmare was about, and claims that she used the word “rape” while she was asleep. Celeste blows it off but Mary Louise is visibly suspicious of her daughter-in-law. The scene then cuts to the local police station, where an officer is reviewing Celeste’s interview from the night of the Perry’s death.

‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premieres at 9 P.M. ET on HBO

“You get to explore [the characters] and the consequences on a deeper level,” said Nicole Kidman, who plays Perry’s widow Celeste. “You see their lives unfold in a much deeper way.” Laura Dern, who plays Renata, also told Variety that the show’s wide reach surprised her, and that she’s eager to continue the Big Little Lies narrative. “In my narrow-minded perception, and perhaps cellular perception that comes with some sexism, I thought, ‘well, women will watch the show.’ Which is not okay!” she exclaimed. “Because men loved the show! Frat boys love the show, teenagers loved the show. We all want authentic stories.”

Streep, the latest addition to the cast, talked about the importance of being in a show that features strong, morally complex female characters.”For all of our lives as little girls, we grew up reading all the books that had male protagonists…we spent all our lives living through [them],” she explained. “The hardest thing is getting men to watch a story where they put themselves in the bodies of protagonists who are female. It’s almost an impenetrable act of imagination for any men. [But] Big Little Lies crossed over. They could feel what you felt. That’s an amazing gift to humanity.”

Showrunner David E. Kelley Said That Season 2 Has a ‘Core of Stress’ Running Through It

David E. Kelley, the writer and showrunner of Big Little Lies, talked to Entertainment Weekly about the season 2 premiere and how it sets up the emotional stakes for the rest of the season. “We left off with a lie, so it would have been disingenuous not to mine that lie for all its malignancy,” he said. “It’s going to result in more skewed fractures and fissures in the friendships between the women, some of the marriages, and some of the individual psyches.”

“Liane had done a novella with ideas of where she thought the characters would go, some brilliant ideas including the idea to bring back Perry’s mother, so I think going forward from year 2, it’s all fresh material,” Kelley added. “There’s a cord and a core of stress that’s pulsating through each of the women, some fueled and complicated by the lie, and some dependent on the lie.”