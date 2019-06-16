Is ‘Big Little Lies’ on Netflix or Hulu?

Big Little Lies is back for its second season, and fans are already curious where they can watch new episodes.

The show is not available on Netflix. However, viewers can add HBO to a Hulu streaming plan for $14.99 a month to watch the show through Hulu. With this plan, you’ll be able to watch HBO live, and it can be streamed on iPhone, Android, Roku, Fire TV, and Fire Stick. To learn more about adding HBO to Hulu streaming, click here. (Note that new subscribers can get a one-week free trial)

While you can’t watch the show on Netflix, you can stream the first season through Amazon. You have the option of either buying the entire season or buying the show episode by episode. Each episode runs at $3.99, while the entirety of season 1 can be streamed for $24.99.

If you do, in fact, have a subscription to HBO Go or HBO Now, you can stream Big Little Lies whenever you want. Sign up for a one-month free trial of HBO Now here.

While we’re only one episode into the show, it’s clear that the addition of Meryl Streep will make for an unparalleled season. She is playing Perry’s mother, Mary Louise, in a character that Decider describes as, “… not cruel, it’s not violent, it’s not malicious—it’s simply unpredictable.”

Last week, fans saw the Monterey Five struggling to deal with their big little lie– that they know exactly what happened to Perry on the night he was murdered.

Celeste has an awkward interaction with her mother-in-law, played by Streep, who hears her talking about “rape” in her sleep. Bonnie, meanwhile, is struggling knowing that she is the one who pushed Perry down the stairs, which resulted in his death. She is still reeling from his death, and from the guilt she feels over it.

Streep’s Mary Louise, for one, seems determined to get to the bottom of it all, and seems to know that the Monterey Five are somehow involved in Perry’s passing.

In a recent Vanity Fair profile on Streep, she discussed how she was convicted to join the cast for the show’s second season. Vanity Fair quotes the legendary actress as saying, “My agent called me and said, ‘Nicole wanted to ask you something.'” Apparently, Streep was open to learning more about the role when she learned it was Big Little Lies, as she was a fan of the show. She adds, “Mary Louise is my actual legal name… So yeah, that’s how I got involved.”

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Big Little Lies airing tonight on HBO at 9pm.