‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Episode 2: When Will It Become Available Tonight?

Tonight is a new episode of Big Little Lies, and fans can’t wait to see what drama will unravel on this evening’s episode. The synopsis for tonight reads, “Renata faces an uncertain future when Gordon lands in legal trouble; Corey asks Jane out on a “practice” date; Celeste opens up to Mary Louise about her relationship with Perry; Ed confronts Madeline about her secrets.”

Tonight’s episode will air tonight, Sunday, June 16, at 9pm EST. It will be titled, “Tell-Tale Hearts.”

Last week’s episode suggested that the women will struggle to keep their secret about Perry on the down low. The Monterey Five are dealing with their own personal lies and are struggling to rationalize telling their secret to the police. And no one suspects the five ladies more than Mary Louise Parker, Perry’s mother. “You left some things out didn’t you?” she asks Celeste in the trailer for this season. “You were planning to leave him the very night he died.”

The last time we visited Monterey, California, the seemingly innocent elementary school trivia night ended in shambles, with Perry’s death. However, only Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie actually know the circumstances of Perry’s death. They’ve all banned together to tell police the same story, keeping themselves innocent.

Last week’s premiere brought us back to Celeste’s therapists’ couch, though it’s clear that she does not know Celeste was in any way involved with Perry’s death.

Not long after, Celeste has a terrible nightmare, and wakes up to Mary Louise telling her, “You said rape.”

Streep adds an undeniable element of brilliance to the season, and her coworkers seem to think so, too. In a recent interview with Variety, Kidman said of Streep, “the queen. I call her the great one.” In another interview with ET Online, Kidman said, “She raises the bar. She loves to work. She shows up, she’s ready, she’s curious, she’s so transparent in the sense that she brings the emotions and she brings this weight of her ability and also her life.” Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, called Streep a “legend” and “the sweetest, most humble, honest, and fun-loving person.”

Tonight, HBO’s newest series, Euphoria, starring Zendaya, will premiere right after Big Little Lies at 10/9c.

Those who are addicted to the show may be well aware by now that you can watch the show on Hulu, however, you will still need an HBO subscription. However, you can connect your HBO account to your Hulu account, allowing you to watch the series. (The show is not on Netflix at this time.)