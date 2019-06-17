Big Little Lies Season 2 Episode 2 – Live Recap & Spoilers

Season 2 of Big Little Lies is underway, and the second episode of the season, entitled “Tell-Tale Hearts,” aired June 16 on HBO. The official episode description reads “Renata faces an uncertain future when Gordon lands in legal trouble; Corey asks Jane out on a ‘practice’ date; Celeste opens up to Mary Louise about her relationship with Perry; Ed confronts Madeline about her secrets.”

Beware of spoilers below and stop reading if you are not caught up on the latest episode of Big Little Lies and do not want to know what happened. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

At the start of the episode, directed by Andrea Arnold, we see Celeste driving in her car, crying and remembering her deceased husband, when suddenly she hits a divider and her air bag goes off. Although Celeste is uninjured, the police show up to the scene of her damaged car and ask her if she’s been drinking. She denies she has, but when Madeline picks her up to drive her home she reveals she took an Ambien and didn’t remember getting in the car.

Renata’s world is shaken when her husband is suddenly handcuffed by the FBI for undisclosed reasons.

Celeste and Madeline are met by a very concerned Mary Louise who says she was worried sick about Celeste leaving the house without saying anything. They tell her Madeline had an emergency and, after Celeste goes inside, Mary Louise lets Madeline know that she doesn’t think very highly of her but is trying to make friends with her enemies.

While they eat lunch at work, Corey suggests that he and Jane have a practice date.

As Bonnie drives her daughter, Sky asks her if she and Nathan are getting a divorce because it seems that Bonnie has been made at him; she says that Nathan is not who she’s been mad at.

At therapy, Celeste’s therapist asks her to imagine that the things Perry did to her were done to Madeline instead, and she started screaming no after picturing her best friend suffering in the ways she did, something she did not deserve.

Renata visits her husband in jail and he reveals that he bet their ranch, so they are going to lose their home and assets. He says that Amabella’s trust is safe, but she freaks out about not being rich.

While at the yoga studio with Jane, Bonnie is surprised by her mother, who Nathan reached out to for help.

Celeste learned that her sons talked about their father’s death at school, so she admits to Mary Louise that they are still grieving and that she doesn’t know how to get through it. Mary Louise tells her the boys will help her through it, before revealing that she’s going to rent an apartment nearby to be there for Celeste and the boys while still giving some space. Her sons start fighting, and Celeste is triggered trying to separate them and ends up shoving her son to the ground.