Big Little Lies Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

Big Little Lies, HBO’s hit drama series based on author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling book, returns tonight at 9/8c for an all-new episode. The synopsis for episode 2, titled “Tell-Tale Hearts,” reads: “Renata faces an uncertain future when Gordon lands in legal trouble; Corey asks Jane out on a “practice” date; Celeste opens up to Mary Louise about her relationship with Perry; Ed confronts Madeline about her secrets.”

The show didn’t release a specific promo for tonight’s episode, but there is a trailer for what fans can expect from the rest of the season, which you can watch below:

(WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!) After watching the first episode of season 2, it’s clear that the women’s lives quickly start to spiral out of control from this point on. Bonnie is still struggling to cope with the guilt of what she did to Perry, Madeline’s secret affair is about to surface and the detectives working Perry’s case have clearly not ruled his death an accident and are watching the Monterey Five.

Throughout the rest of the season, it appears the women start to question their decision to lie to the police. Madeline confronts Jane, Celeste, Bonnie and Renata, who she claims have been “talking behind her back,” while Jane struggles with the idea of telling her son about his real father. Celeste is having trouble coping with Perry’s death (despite the fact that he was abusive), while her mother-in-law Mary Louise suspects there is more to her son’s death than the ladies are letting on.

“You left some things out didn’t you?” she asks Celeste in the trailer above. “You were planning to leave him the very night he died.”

It appears the show will flesh out the night that Perry died in more detail throughout the next six episodes as well. The trailer shows longer clips from that night, and the aftermath of his death immediately after he was pushed. Fans will remember that the finale of season 1 only showed quick flashes of what happened when Perry was attacking Celeste, and only that the women fought back until Bonnie pushed him. The entire clip lasted about a full minute, with the scenes flashing between the brutal beating and clips of waves crashing against rocks; however, it looks like we will get a chance to see Celeste’s reaction to her husband’s death and how the women banded together to lie to police.

According to HBO, the second season will cover “the darkly comedic drama will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry’s death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: Things could get messy.”

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies, only on HBO.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Schedule & Episodes List So Far

