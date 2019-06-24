Big Little Lies Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers and Recap [LIVE UPDATES]

Big Little Lies season 2 episode 3, titled “The End of the World,” airs tonight on HBO. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Mary Louise tries to get closer to Jane; Renata focuses her wrath on Principal Nippal; Madeline is forced to confront her issues at couples therapy; Celeste struggles with her memories of Perry.” (Warning: Spoilers Ahead!)

Tonight’s episode will pick up where “Tell Tale Hearts” left off; for those who need a quick recap from last week, episode 2 saw Mary Louise confront Celeste about the fact that she was planning to leave him the same night he “slipped,” and died, while Ed found out about Madeline’s affair and Renata is about to lose everything after her husband was arrested for fraud. Celeste and Jane informed Ziggy and the twins that they are half-brothers and Jane opened up to Ziggy about his real father. Mary Louise refused to believe that Perry could be capable of raping Jane or abusing Celeste, and Bonnie is still trying to cope with the guilt of killing Perry.

If you aren’t completely caught up and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode’s premiere. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

We will update this story as soon as the episode airs, so stayed tuned and thanks for reading! The episode airs at 9/8c on HBO.