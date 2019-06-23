‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

Big Little Lies season 2 episode 3 airs tonight at 9/8c on HBO. The hit drama series, based on author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling book, doesn’t usually share a specific promo for the new episode; instead, the show releases a trailer for what fans can expect from the rest of the season, which helps keep some element of surprise for viewers tuning in to the newest episode. (SPOILERS AHEAD!)

The synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “The End of the World,” reads: “Mary Louise tries to get closer to Jane; Renata focuses her wrath on Principal Nippal; Madeline is forced to confront her issues at couples therapy; Celeste struggles with her memories of Perry.” Check out the trailer for the remaining episodes below:

Based on the promo, viewers can expect an lot to unravel for the Monterey Five over the next five episodes. Meryl Streep’s character Mary Louise is still suspicious of Celeste and Madeline’s role in her son’s death and has taken to following Jane and her son Ziggy, who she doesn’t believe was conceived out of rape. Bonnie is still drowning in guilt (literally, according to the promo), while Celeste is conflicted about Perry’s death, and can’t figure out if she is relieved or devastated that her abusive husband is dead. Madeline and Ed appear to be going to couple’s counseling to deal with her infidelity while Renata is facing an uncertain financial future after her husband was arrested on fraud charges.

“There aren’t a lot of happy ending for a lot of people,” Madeline says in the promo, while Celeste tells the ladies that if she had to do it again she “wouldn’t lie.” It looks like the Monterey Five regret telling the police that Perry fell down the stairs, and Bonnie, Celeste, Jane and Renata might be blaming Madeline for the lie. In an earlier promo, Madeline confronts the four women about “talking about her behind her back.” Madeline’s life is clearly spiraling out of control now that Ed knows about her affair, and knowing her friends are essentially blaming her for the cover-up probably doesn’t help.

It appears the show will flesh out the night that Perry died in more detail throughout the next five episodes as well. Fans will remember that the finale of season 1 only showed quick flashes of what happened when Perry was attacking Celeste, and only that the women fought back until Bonnie pushed him. It looks like we will get a chance to see Celeste’s reaction to her husband’s death and how the women banded together to lie to police immediately following his fall.

The newest trailer also shows longer clips from the night he was pushed and Mary Louise’s growing suspicion that there is more to the story than Celeste is letting on.

“You don’t believe my son just slipped, do you?” Mary Louise asks the detective at the end of the promo.

According to HBO, the second season covers “the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry’s death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: Things could get messy.”

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on HBO to catch season 2, episode 3 “The End of the World.”

