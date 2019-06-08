How Many Episodes & How Long Is ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2?

HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 premieres Sunday, June 9 at 9/8c. This season will feature seven episodes, which will be released weekly starting this Sunday. Season 1 creator, writer and executive producer David E. Kelley will be “tackling each script, based on the story by best-selling author Liane Moriarty, HBO reports. Each episode will be approximately one hour long.

Little is known about the new season of the show, although it appears the show will pick up just a few months after the events of the season 1 finale. A trailer for the season was released in May, showing Madeline and Renata continuing to juggle their careers while raising their children, while Bonnie struggles with the guilt of her role in Perry’s death. As Bonnie appears to be spiraling out of control trying to cope with her guilt, Jane attempts to put the unfortunate event behind her and is trying to look toward the future while she focuses on her son.

Meryl Streep will also feature on this season of the show, playing Perry’s mother, who suspects there is more to her son’s death than the ladies of Monterey are letting on. Streep was thrilled to be part of the show, and didn’t even read the script before taking on the role, People reports.

“I loved this show. I was addicted to it, I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don’t know about people,” she said. “About family, friends, how it flirted with a mystery of things. What was unsaid, un-shown, unknown was the pull, the gravitational pull of the piece. It was so exciting, so when I got the chance to join the crew I thought yeah, I wanted to do it to be in that world. … The dynamic between Celeste and me, I do love her, that’s the only thing about my character, but that’s the truth.”

Aside from newcomer Streep, the main cast will be reprising their roles for the second season, including Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Laura Dern as Renata Klein and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson, among many other notable, A-list actors and actresses.

Fans of author Liane Moriarty’s book, which the first season was based on, might be surprised to see a second season rolling out, as season 1 covered her entire book. The show was originally meant to be a miniseries, but the show’s writer David E. Kelly changed his mind after Streep agreed to join the cast, according to People.

“Last season, we didn’t close the chapter. It ended on a very open note of what’s going to happen next. … What will happen in these relationships?” Kelly said at TCA. “There was a lit of fertile storytelling to mine. Is the storytelling going to be compelling enough to rise to the first year. … Everybody up here can get jobs, we didn’t want to do this unless we could have a fair shot of living up to the bar we set in year one. … We were unflinching with each other about stories we thought viable and ones not good enough. We didn’t agree to set sail until we had the commitment from all of us.”

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies, only on HBO.

