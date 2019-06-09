‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Spoilers

Season 2 of Big Little Lies is finally here, and fans can’t wait to find out what’s in store for the all-new season. Luckily, it seems we already know a little bit about what’s about to go down.

Nicole Kidman revealed a major spoiler at a panel discussing the show in New York. Speaking about Alexander Skarsgard, who was an abusive husband and murdered at the end of Season one, she said, “He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season two.”

She then tried to backtrack, saying, “He has a little bit of a part in the sense of… on the basis of… OK, I’ll be quiet. He didn’t abandon us, we’ll put it that way.”

As People notes, Witherspoon giggled and “seemed slightly concerned as she motioned for her costar to stop talking.”

Other spoilers for this season include the addition of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep to the cast. Streep will be playing Perry’s mother and Celeste’s mother-in-law, who is unclear about the circumstances leading to her son’s death.

More than two years have passed since season one of the show ended, and fans can’t wait to find out where the new season will pick up. Tonight, the crew of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz, now referred to as the “Monterey Five”, will struggle to escape from the shadow that was cast with Perry’s death.

The show left off with a party at Otter Bay Elementary School. Perry, in a fury, tried to get Celeste to leave the party– she was talking to her friends, Jane, Madeleine, and Renata. It’s in the moment when Perry comes to get Celeste that Jane realizes Perry is the man who raped her years ago.

Perry then runs towards his wife and begins attacking her– the rest of the women are unable to get him off of her. Bonnie, who has been watching the fight from nearby, then races towards the crew and pushes Perry down the stairs, resulting in his death.

The Monterey Five are able to concoct the same story, which they then feed to the police to keep them all in the clear. But whether or not they’ll steer clear of an arrest this season is still unknown.

In their review of Season 2, The New Yorker divulges some information on Celeste, offering, “… no character propels scenes quite like Kidman’s Celeste. This season she is haunted. Her eyes are an electrified, inhuman blue. She takes sleeping pills and wakes up behind the wheel of her car. She struggles to discipline her twin boys, who are growing, frighteningly, more and more like the father they grieve each day. Kidman’s nonjudgmental inhabiting of Celeste’s oscillations continues to be exceptional.”

Be sure to tune into a new season of Big Little Lies airing tonight on HBO at 9pm ET/PT.