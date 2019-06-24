Did Billy Ray Cyrus Graduate from Howard University?

While Billy Ray Cyrus made his debut at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, a quick joke during a red carpet interview had viewers wondering if the country music star attended Howard University.

Merely his presence at the awards show known for rewarding excellence in black entertainment was drawing mixed reactions on Twitter, however, when people seemingly found out that that “Old Town Road” singer graduated from Howard, a historically black college, it drew shock and awe from everyone.

Billy Ray Cyrus is a product of an HBCU…who would have known — JerMilton Y Woods (@JerMilton_Woods) June 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/memeskidos/status/1142952358130978817

So am i the only one who didn’t know Billy Ray Cyrus went to Howard? #BETAwards — 💋 (@Chocolategurl97) June 24, 2019

Bro, Billy Ray Cyrus definitely got that diversity grant. I don't blame him lol # #HBCU #DontMuteDC # BETAwards — Jas itup (@_TheJass) June 24, 2019

The reaction on Twitter was immediate, but it was also under false pretenses. Here’s the truth. BET Awards host Regina Hall was absolutely joking with the country star. Cyrus did not go to Howard University. He is the graduate of another famous Washington D.C. college, Georgetown University.

When you find out Billy Ray Cyrus ain’t go to Howard #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/mv2iPZy7Ri — F. A. Mangelou (@TyGoodGirl) June 24, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus did NOT go to Howard. That was the joke, y'all. smh Hahahaha #BETAwards — C.A. Douglas (@BrothaDoug) June 24, 2019

Y’all done inducted Billy Ray Cyrus into Howard University. I’m tired lol #BETAwards19 pic.twitter.com/6ruwEAX63r — KAYA NOVA (@thekayanova) June 24, 2019

