Black Mirror’s ‘Ashley Too’ Music: Lyrics, End Credits Song Details, & More

Black Mirror‘s third episode in Season 5 – Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too – had a lot of original music. Here’s a look at the lyrics that Miley Cyrus sang, details about the end credits song, and more. This post has major spoilers for the Black Mirror episode: Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.

The song you hear most frequently during the episode is I’m Going to Get What I Deserve, which is a positive, pop-version take on Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like a Hole, which was first released in 1990.

Here are the lyrics to Ashley’s version (in part):

Not concerned who sees us rippin’ up the floor Oh honey, we’ll go dancing wherever you choose. Oh honey, you know we just can’t lose. Yeah I can’t take it, so don’t you fake it. I know your love’s my … I’m stoked on ambition and verve I’m going to get what I deserve So full of ambition and verve I’m going to get what I deserve.

We also hear the song again and get to hear more lyrics, which are:

Kiss me up against the wall. Don’t take anything just have it all. Yeah, I can’t take it so don’t you fake it. I know your love’s my destiny, come on. Yeah, I can’t take it, please demonstrate it, cause I’m going down in history. I’m on a roll, riding so high, achieving my goals… I’m on a roll, riding so high, achieving my goals. I’m stoked on ambition and verve, I’m going to get what I deserve. So full of ambition and verve, I’m going to get what I deserve.

Of course, this is very different from Nine Inch Nails’ version, which you can watch below.

Ashley performs Nine Inch Nails’ version at the end of the episode, which also doubles as the end credits song. I’m going to assume that in the Black Mirror universe, it was Ashley and not Nine Inch Nails who invented the song.

We also hear Ashley composing a song at the piano at one point, and her aunt comments that this is different from what she normally writes. Here are the lyrics to that song:

I see the animal in her cage you’ve built. Are you sure what side you’re on? … Feel the hollowness inside of your heart. Everything right where it belongs. If you look at your reflection. Is it all you want it to be? If you could look right through the cracks. Would you find yourself afraid to see?

At one point during the episode, we also hear Ashley’s character supposedly composing the lyrics to the song Anyone Who Knows What Love Is. It’s possible that we’re hearing the beginning of the song’s creation in the Black Mirror universe. In real life, the song was originally sung by Irma Thomas in the 1960s. In Black Mirror, we hear the song in Crocodile when a pedestrian is hit and other times, and it’s the feature song of Fifteen Million Merits (the one that Abi Khan sang in the reality show). We also heard it in White Christmas in a karaoke scene and in Men Against Fire. It’s interesting that it might be composed by Ashley in this universe. Here’s Irma Thomas singing the beautiful song:

What did you think of the songs in this episode?

