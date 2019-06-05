Black Mirror’s ‘Rachel, Jack & Ashley Too’: Where Was the Miley Cyrus Episode Filmed?

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, Episode 3 in Season 5 of Black Mirror, was filmed in South Africa and stars Miley Cyrus. Read more to see behind-the-scenes photos and learn more details about the episode. This post will have minor spoilers for the Miley Cyrus episode.

This episode, starring Miley Cyrus, was filmed in South Africa and takes place in 2023, according to an Imgur and Reddit post by u/TheCaptSubz. (It’s not quite clear what the evidence is that the episode takes place in 2023, or if that’s an official date in the show. It could just be a year they used for filming purposes.) This episode includes a callback to the Bandersnatch episode, with a school in the filming named Ritman High. One of the characters in Bandersnatch was named Colin Ritman.

Much of this episode was filmed at a medical campus in South Africa, called the Tygerberg Campus.

You can see Ritman High School and other behind-the-scenes photos below, posted on Imgur here.

You can see the name Ritman High School on the building in the photo below.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes picture:

And a video of the filming was shared below:

Part of this episode was filmed in Cape Town, as shared in this Instagram story posted by @steadimike aka Michael Carstensen, a steadicam and camera operator in South Africa.

The above post was made on December 3, 2018. Taken just a few days earlier, this is likely another photo from the same filming:

Miley Cyrus confirmed in December that she filmed the episode in South Africa. Her older sister Brandi said on the podcast Your Favourite Thing that she stayed with Miley in Cape Town, South Africa during the filming, Metro reported. Marc Menchaca was also in the episode, she shared.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Miley Cyrus spoke a little more about her filming for this Black Mirror episode, Independent reported. She said she was proud of her work. “There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time…”

She said she learned a lot about herself while filming, and her character had a lot of different sides to her in the episode.