‘Black Mirror’ Season 5: Where Was Striking Vipers (Episode 1) Filmed?

Striking Vipers is one of the newest episodes of Black Mirror Season 5. The episode was filmed in Brazil. Read on for more details.

This episode of Black Mirror was filmed in Brazil in March and April 2018. According to a BuzzFeed News article in March 2018, news had leaked about a month before filming that a crew was planning to come to Brazil to secretly film the episode.

Filming locations included Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro, along with locations near those cities.

In April 2018, Redditor u/hotdogscout noted that the episode was filming near their home in Brazil. One of the locations was gallery owner Fabio Cimino’s apartment on Avenida Paulista. Cimino is the director and owner of Galeria Brito Cimino in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Fabio Cimino’s apartment was used as the location for his friend Karl’s home in the episode, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

AAAAAAH! A 5ª temporada de #BlackMirror vai mesmo ter um episódio gravado no Brasil e as filmagens vão começar no apartamento do galerista Fabio Cimino, que fica na Avenida Paulista, em São Paulo! Olha que sonho pic.twitter.com/B19xO4tFcE — Federico Devito (@federicodevito) March 21, 2018

Redditor u/Samwell_Ka-tet shared a photo in the same Reddit discussion of filming in Sao Paulo for the episode, showing a cast trailer in “the most popular avenue of Sao Paulo.”

In fact, the Sao Paulo metropolis was the major location for the episode. The locations in the episode included the Santa Iphigenia viaduct, the United Nations and Chucri Zaidan avenues, the Helicopter of the Copan building, the Louvre, the D.O.M. restaurant, and a hotel, Folha.uol.com shared.

According to an article posted in March 2018 in Omelete.com, the production was a partnership of Netflix’s international team with Conspiração Filmes, which won a 2012 international Emmy in Best Comedy Series for The Invisible Woman.