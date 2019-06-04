What Time & Date Does ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Black Mirror is finally releasing for Season 5, but what time and date can you start watching? This dark Netflix anthology is releasing sooner than you might think.

Black Mirror Season 5 releases at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere nowadays. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, June 5 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Release Times in the U.S. (June 5)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (June 4)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (June 4)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

It’s important to note that these times aren’t officially confirmed, but are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning.

Here is the synopsis for each episode in the season.

Striking Vipers, Episode 1: “Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.”

Smithereens, Episode 2: “A cab driver with an agenda (Andrew Scott) becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.”

Rachel, Jack, and Ashley, Too, Episode 3: “A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favourite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…”