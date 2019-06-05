‘Black Mirror’ Striking Vipers: Meet the Cast

The first episode of Black Mirror Season 5, called Striking Vipers, is released. Here’s a look at the cast of this new Black Mirror episode. This post will have minor spoilers for Striking Vipers.

Anthony Mackie plays the main character Danny. He’s a well-known actor with numerous credits to his name. Some of his credits include Falcon & Winter Soldier (coming in 2020), Altered Carbon (he will be Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2), Avengers: Endgame (Sam Wilson/Falcon in that and the other Marvel movies), IO (Micah), Animals, The Hate U Give, The Fifth Estate, Repentance, Gangster Squad, Man on a Ledge, Black or White, Shelter, and much, much more.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Danny’s friend Karl. He will be Cal Abraham on the upcoming Watchmen series for HBO. His other credits include The Handmaid’s Tale (Omar), Aquaman (Manta), Us (Russel Thomas), The Greatest Showman, First Match, and The Get Down (Cadillac.)

Nicole “Nikki” Beharie plays Danny’s wife. If she looks familiar, it might be because she was the main character on Sleepy Hollow (Abbie Mills.) She’s also been on Monsters and Men, Bones, 42, Apartment 4E, The Good Wife, and more.

Pom Klementieff plays a VR character in the show. Her many credits include Avengers and other Marvel movies (Mantis), Time of Day, AI Tales, Alteration, Newness, Ingrid Goes West, Pigalie la nuit (Sandra), and more.

Ludi Lin plays a VR character. His credits include In a New York Minute, Aquaman (Captain Murk), Marco Polo, Lost in Hong Kong, Power Rangers (Zack the Black Ranger), Holiday Spin, Monster Hunt, and more.

Also in the episode are:

August Muschett (Tyler)

Fola Evans-Akingbola (Mariella)

Monique Brown (Daisy)

Caroline Martin (Jemma)

Jordan Carlos (Simon)

Guilherme Vallim (Maxwell)

Eduardo Mossri (Waiter)

Austin Michael Young (Chester)

Joe Parker (Jason)

Greg Kriek (Todd)

Julian Ferro (student)

Abdul Hakim Joy (Tucker worker)

The episode was written by Charlie Brooker. The description reads: “Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.”