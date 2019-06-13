Bow Wow’s Arrest Update: Where Is He After the Arrest?

Bow Wow is still dealing with the aftermath of his February arrest. The rapper and Growing Up Hip Hop star was hit with misdemeanor battery charges after his ex-girlfriend Leslie Holden after the two were caught fighting in midtown Atlanta.

CNN reports that the police were unable to determine who the primary aggressor was when they arrived at the scene. Holden accused Bow Wow of assaulting her but the rapper countered by saying that she assaulted him. “Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” said officer Jarius Daugherty. Both parties suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Bow Wow Was Hit with Misdemeanor Battery Charges In February

Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, was released from jail the following afternoon after being held on an $8,000 signature bond. The rapper’s attorney, Joe Habachy, said his client was wrongfully arrested and that Holden was intoxicated at the time of the altercation. He also said that Holden beat the rapper “with a lamp, bit him on his side and spit on him” and that he “continually made efforts to avoid her.”

“For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case,” Habachy continued. “Bow Wow feels very strongly that a man should never lay a hand on a woman, even in self-defense, hence his failure to defend himself here.”

The Rapper Was Released After Being Held on an $8K Signature Bond

The charges levied at Bow Wow will be a point of contention through the current season of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. In a teaser for the season three premiere, the rapper’s manager Debra Antney voices her concerns about the repercussions it will have on his brand.

“This is something you could be destroyed on,” Antney says during the teaser. “Don’t think ’cause you Bow Wow that can’t nothing happen to you. You could lose your whole career. Bow you done f**ed up now.” When Antney messages Bow Wow’s mother Teresa, she also voices her concern about how the footage of the altercation makes the rapper look.w’s mom, Teresa, about the elevator fight. “He looks aggressive,” she remarks, “So much for ‘self-defense.’”

Bow Wow’s Manager Is Worried That It Will Damage His Music Career

After Teresa watches the footage for herself, she responds by saying, “When I saw the elevator footage, the video makes the situation look worse. Now it is so important that Bow talk to his attorney.” The teaser then shows Bow Wow going to a meeting with his attorney to talk about everything that went on.

It’s clear the rapper is hoping that this is all going to blow over and he simply has to cut ties with Holden, but his attorney hints at the possibility that it may not be as easy as all that.