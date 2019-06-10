Britney Spears Is ‘Skinny as a Needle’ in Mismatched Bikini

Britney Spears took to Instagram to call out the media after photos of her looking as though she had put on some weight surfaced online.

Spears spent the weekend in Miami, Florida, with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The two had some fun in the sun, riding on a boat and even going jet skiing. The paparazzi were out in full force and photos of Spears and Asghari started popping up on the internet and it didn’t take fans long to comment on Spears’ body.

The pop star — who works hard to keep her body in shape — looked a bit heavier in the pictures. Some people started commenting on her weight, a few even wondering if she was pregnant.

Not long after Spears saw the photos, she decided to set the record straight. Wearing a mismatched red and black bikini, Spears uploaded a few videos to her Instagram story.

“Hello! And please don’t judge me — I look haggard right now. But my question to all of you is: A lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake. But no one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real? It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in,” Spears said, talking into her phone camera.

“Yesterday, I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today,” Spears continued, holding the camera back and showing off her body. “This is how I am right now. And I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me. What is real?”

Spears’ videos come about a week after she confronted rumors that the pictures and videos on her Instagram account were staged. Some people had been accusing Spears of uploading old content as a way to let her fans know that she’s okay during a supposed mental health crisis that has been covered by the media.

As previously reported by Heavy, Spears posted a “mini-dress montage” in which she showed off her incredible body wearing a few different dresses.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you’re wrong, but I hope you like it,” Spears told her 21.9 million Instagram followers.

Over the past couple of weeks, Spears has been very active on social media, posting a photo, video, or a story to her account almost daily.