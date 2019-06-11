Britney Spears Does ‘305’ in Yellow, One-Shoulder Bikini Top

Britney Spears is in Miami, Florida, with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop star shared some photos from her day on the water, wearing a yellow, one-shoulder bikini top and a pair of black string bottoms.

“Miami with mi amor,” Spears captioned a set of three photos. The first is of her sitting on a boat with her arm resting on a table and her cell phone in front of her. The second shows Spears laying on the boat’s bow with Asghari; she’s cuddling up to him as the two look out into the ocean. In the third pic, the happy couple posed together, Spears flashing a huge smile at the camera. You can see Spears’ post below.

Spears looked happy and healthy in the photos, posing in a black baseball cap and a pair of pink and gold sunglasses. Meanwhile, Asghari — who works as a personal trainer when he isn’t appearing in music videos — also shared some photos from the couple’s beach getaway.

“305 with my Lioness,” he captioned two photos, both also featured in Spears’ post. Asghari showed off his incredibly toned body in a pair of red swim trunks.

Spears and Asghari have been staying at the Setai Miami Beach, a popular spot for celebrity lodging.