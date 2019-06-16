Why Is Caillou Trending? Fans Wonder About His Height

On Sunday morning, a French Canadian boy named Caillou was dominating social media and giving rise to all kinds of questions. The little boy making waves on Twitter is Caillou, and — as anyone with a small child in their lives can tell you — he’s the star of a popular cartoon by the same name.

Caillou’s creators call him the “prince of imagination.” The bald four year old lives with his parents (Mommy and Daddy) and his little sister Rosie in a house on Pine Street. He and his friends get into little adventures which often involve Caillou slipping into a daydream or stretching reality with his imagination.

So why is Caillou trending on Twitter? It’s all thanks to a page on the Made up Characters Wiki, where the cartoon boy is re-imagined as a hulking young adult. Take a look at that page, here.

An earlier version of the Wiki listed Caillou as 5’11, which had many people expressing shock. One user wrote, “Caillou is 5’11 and 171 pounds??? He could literally squash me wtf.” The joke page has been modified since. But in the middle of the night, it was the first search result that popped up for many people who googled “How tall is Caillou?”

People reacted with shock.

Some people wondered about other cartoon heroes, like Dora the Explorer and Spongebob:

Meanwhile, the Made up Characters Wiki isn’t listing Caillou’s height anymore. The page now just puts a question mark next to his height and says “Something, something” in the height category. But the page’s description of Caillou is still over the top and negative. You can read a little bit of it here (the full page is here).

