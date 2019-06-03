Captain Sandy Yawn of ‘Below Deck Med’ Is Dating Leah Shafer

At one time, Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck Mediterranean talked about how difficult dating is in her profession, but, recently, it was reported that Yawn now has a girlfriend named Leah Shafer. In an interview with The Cheat Sheet, Yawn confirmed the news. The happy couple connected through Facebook and it seems to be quite serious, as Yawn moved to Denver, Colorado to be with Shafer.

Shafer is actually a gospel singer, but, unfortunately, Bravo reported that Yawn said her girlfriend has received negative backlash since the two went public with their relationship. Yawn tweeted, “After the @cheatsheet⁩ article about my relationship [with] @leahshafer1⁩ she has been shamed, she is no longer welcome in some churches.” Shafer confirmed that some religious institutions have turned their backs on her, not agreeing with “loving the same sex.” And, when she first met Yawn, Shafer said, “It was definitely unexpected. It just happened, when you meet another soul that you connect with at such a deep level, it is unexplainable and so beautiful.”

She continued, “It was like a spiritual connection in the beginning. She has a passion for inspiring through music and the youth. And broken people and so do I coming from the gospel industry. That’s what brought us together. And then, of course, the attraction and falling in love with a beautiful soul and knowing you want to be with someone forever. I’ve never felt that way before.”

Prior to meeting Yawn, Shafer was married 20 years and has a 13-year-old daughter. Shafer met Yawn in November 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

In May 2018, Yawn spoke with The Daily Dish about how hard it was to have a relationship when you’re away, on the sea. Yawn explained, “It’s hard to have a relationship being a yacht captain. And most of my friends that are yacht captains, they’ve divorced or they hook up with people in the industry, and so far I haven’t met anyone, really. It’s about the person for me … It’s not hard for me; it’s the other person doesn’t get it because you’re away and you’re like, ‘Fly to Europe. Fly here.’ And they have a job they have to go to.”

Yawn continued, “You know, I have dated in L.A., and it was great so far. But the minute I went to Europe, it changed, it shifted. I believe that distance does not make the heart grow fonder; I think it just makes you forget. And they get jealous, and you can’t talk because you’re busy running the boat, and you’re at sea. The cell phone reception is bad, and then on the flip side is when you feel lonely, and you want to talk to your person, and they’re busy.”

Captain Sandy Yawn is back on Bravo for another season of Below Deck Mediterranean, but she usually doesn’t share the personal details of her life with the crew or the viewers.