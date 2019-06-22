Cardi B BET Awards: Nominations

Cardi B has the most nominations at the 2019 BET Awards, with seven nominations.

Before she was a hip-hop artist, she was just a “regular, degular, shmegular” girl from the Bronx, according to BET.

“Cardi B leads this year’s nominations with a total of seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award and two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories,” said a press release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cardi B Has the Most BET Awards 2019 Nominations

She is nominated twice for Best Collaboration, one for “Please Me” with Bruno Mars. She is also nominated for Video of the Year, along with Bruno Mars, for “Please Me.”

Watch the video nominated for the BET Awards 2019 Video of the Year:

Her second collaboration nomination is for her performance with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on “I Like it.” “I Like It” was also nominated for 2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award.

She was also nominated for Video of the Year for “Money.”

Watch Cardi B’s second video nomination:

Cardi B is also up for Album of the Year for “Invasion of Privacy.” The Album of the Year nomination was Cardi B’s debut studio album. It was released April 6, 2018. The album won Album of the Year in the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B Was A ‘Regular, Degular, Shmegular’ Girl Before Fame

Cardi B’ rise to fame started with Instagram. Her real name is Belcalis Almanzar. Cardi B is 26 years old.

Before her rise to stardom, she worked as an exotic dancer to make ends meet, according to BET.

She went back to school and earned a following on social media with her Instagram videos. That landed her a spot of VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop: New York.”

She broke into the hip-hop scene with her successful mixtape, “Gangsta B***h Music, Vol. 1. She later signed a record deal with Atlantic Records, and announced she was leaving VH1’s show so she could focus on her music. “Bodak Yellow” was her breakout hit, which topped Billboard Hot 100 charts for three weeks straight. It won the Single of the Year Award at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, according to BET.

She has been married to Offset from Migos since 2017.

Cardi B Faces Felony Charges In New Indictment

Cardi B indicted on felony charges related to alleged strip club assault: report https://t.co/7ZkzyUhtQS pic.twitter.com/keoJjTlmM0 — SPIN (@SPIN) June 21, 2019

She was indicted on new felony charges Friday for a brawl last year at a New York strip club, according to the Associated Press. She has denied harming anyone.

She is facing two counts of felony attempted assault, along with lesser charges including harassment and reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Tuesday in Queens, the Associated Press reported.

Cardi B was charged with misdemeanors initially. She rejected a plea deal, which would have given her a conditional discharge. New York prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury, which resulted in the new felony charges, the Associated Press reported.

Police allege Cardi B and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club, which broke into a brawl involving throwing chairs, bottles and hookah pipes. The fight caused minor injuries to a bartender and another employee, police said, according to the Associated Press.