Catelynn and Tyler’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, stars of the hit reality series Teen Mom: OG, share three children together: 10-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption in 2009 during the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, as well as daughters Novalee and Vaeda.

The couple has suffered a miscarriage in the past, but despite their devastation, they are already planning to start trying for a fourth child. Here’s what you need to know about Catelynn and Tyler’s children:

1. The Couple Gave Their First Daughter up for Adoption in 2009 When They Were Still Teenagers

Catelynn and Tyler decided to give Carly up for adoption when they were just 17-years-old and featured on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. They have said in the past that it was the hardest decision they’ve ever had to make, but they were too young to provide for their daughter and wanted to make sure she could have the best life possible.

“10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17,” Tyler wrote in a heartfelt caption alongside a photo of his oldest daughter hugging his youngest. “10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye. 10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours.”

The couple reunited with their firstborn daughter last year when they drove to Raleigh, North Carolina to meet with her adoptive parents, as well as Carly’s adoptive brother. MTV was not allowed to film the reunion, but the couple shared photos of the day on social media, complete with a sweet picture of Carly helping little Novalee drink from a water fountain.

2. Novalee Was Born in January, 2015 & Recently Celebrated Her Fourth Birthday

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their daughter Novalee to the world on January 1, 2015. The couple celebrated her fourth birthday earlier this year and posted several sweet pictures of the toddler blowing out her birthday candles and enjoying her big day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful, smart, independent, sassy girl!!!” Catelynn captioned the picture of Novalee on her birthday. “Dad and I love you so much and love watching you grow!!! I just can’t believe you are 4!!!!! #novaleereignbaltierra.”

She also posted snapshots of the unicorn-themed decorations and desserts from the party, as well as a video of her guests singing “Happy Birthday” to the birthday girl.

3. Vaeda, Their Youngest, Was Born in February, 2019, Although the Couple Admitted They Weren’t Trying for Another Baby at the Time

The couple welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda Luma to the world on February 21, 2019. She was born at 9:24 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 19¾ inches.

The couple wasn’t trying for another baby at the time they found out they were expecting Vaeda. Catelynn said that she and Tyler wanted another baby, but weren’t trying, especially after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2017. Catelynn revealed that this pregnancy was completely unexpected. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it,” she told Us Weekly.

She continued: “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

4. Vaeda’s Name Was Originally Going to be Tezlee

Tyler and Catelynn actually announced during a December episode of Teen Mom OG that they had planned to name their daughter Tezlee. However, they ultimately changed their minds and went with Vaela instead.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” the former 16 & Pregnant star explained to Us Weekly. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

5. Tyler & Catelynn Have Announced That They Want Another Baby Sometime Very Soon

The couple told Us Weekly back in March that they are already planning for another baby, stating “Yes, we want more children. We really want to try for a boy.”

The duo said they want to try for a baby once Vaeda is “a little older, like, six months to a year,” before they try to get pregnant.

