Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 10

TOP STORY: Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s Picture Perfect Wedding

On June 8, with an intimate ceremony in front of 60 of their closest friends in Montecito, California, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, and Chris Pratt, 39, officially tied the knot. The Guardians of the Galaxy star wore classic black tuxedo while his bride wore a custom made, Giorgio Armani strapless white gown. Pratt shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram with the caption “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!

We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

A source to US Weekly, “Everything about the wedding was gorgeous. They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

Pratt’s 6-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, was in the wedding party. Also in attendance, Rob Lowe, his sons, Johnny and Matthew, Katherine’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as her siblings, Patrick, Christina, and Christopher.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Sophie Turner Attempted to Woo Matthew Perry via Twitter

Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2016

While Sophie Turner just revealed her former celeb crush on Friends‘ star Matthew Perry during a Twitter interview, the now happily married actress gamely produced the tweet she sent out in 2016 in hopes that he would read it. After discovering he was working on a play nearby her home, the Game of Thrones actress had a master plan to approach Perry while he was outside smoking and ask if he needed a light, even though she didn’t even own a lighter.

Find someone who loves you as much as @SophieT loves @Maisie_Williams and Chanandler Bong <3 Let's go #BehindTheTweets 💥 pic.twitter.com/7HdmKYCzkE — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) June 7, 2019

She said, “I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette. And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette.”

That plan didn’t quite work out and now, Turner admits the whole situation was just embarrassing. “I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don’t know, reach out to me, and ask me on a date or something,” she said, and lucky for Joe Jonas, “he didn’t.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Bushwick Bill Incorrectly Reported as Dead

Numerous outlets reported that Bushwick Bill, 52, died on June 9, however, the rapper’s son took to his father’s Instagram to report that he’s still alive. The caption read, “Contrary to what has been prematurely, insensitively, and inaccurately posted/reported – My dad IS NOT dead, he’s still alive and fighting for his life. He needs your continued prayers and support. Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it, and it’s messed up because yall really think these people care about him. There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill. Please repost to help combat the fake news.”

Bushwick’s publicist told TMZ that he’s “still alive and fighting cancer.” The rapper was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, official news of Bushwick Bill neé Richard Shaw’s death came at 1 a.m. ET on Monday morning. Cypress Hill tweeted, “The family of Bushwick Bill has now confirmed that the Geto Boy has passed away. Rest In Peace”

The family of Bushwick Bill has now confirmed that the Geto Boy has passed away. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vXzAN1VSu0 — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) June 10, 2019

1. Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Shot But in Stable Condition

2. Marcia Cross Counts Her Blessings After Surviving Anal Cancer

3. After 1,416 Shows, Celine Dion’s Residency at Caesars Palace Comes to an End

4. Weekend Box Office Update: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Rakes in $140 Million

5. Ali Stroker Becomes the First Wheelchair User to Win a Tony

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kate Upton, 27. Sasha Obama, 18. Faith Evans, 46. Shane West, 41.

