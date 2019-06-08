Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 8

Good morning! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Kelly Ripa‘s daughter’s prom photos, who beat Joey Chestnut during the Annual Hostess Donut Eating Contest, confirmation that Nene Leakes was not fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta, and more…

TOP STORY: Nene Leakes Was Not Fired From ‘RHOA’

After reports from LoveBScott surfaced that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leaks was fired from Season 12 for poor behavior, a representative for the Glee actress said that this was nothing but a rumor. “I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this,” Leakes’ representative told ET. The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract.”

The 51-year-old has been on the show since it first premiered, but Season 11 proved to be more dramatic than usual for her, both personally and professionally. While her husband Greg Leakes battled through Stage III colon cancer, Nene’s violent outburst toward a crew member during the March 3 episode, in which she ripped a cameraman’s shirt left viewers questioning if she was okay. After all, the crewman was merely taping a conversation between cast mates Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, where were attending the theme party Nene hosted in her own home for the show.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Nene defended herself to Bravo’s perennial host, Andy Cohen. She said, “No, I did not [overreact]. How [are you going to] overreact in your own home? You don’t have the right to go through my house, open up my doors, my closet, my pantries, none of that, you would feel [disrespected}… when you come to my house, you are not going to disrespect my home. So, they were not in the right.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Kelly Ripa’s Daughter’s Gorgeous Prom Pics

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her daughter Lola going to her senior prom and the 17-year-old look absolutely beautiful. Wearing a green satin dress, she pinned a boutonnière to her date, Tarek Fahmy’s lapel, who was rocking a suit from her Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-star Ryan Seacrest’s fashion line. Ripa captioned the sweet photos, “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung.”

Lola, the middle child of Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, she has an older brother Michael, 21, and younger brother, Joaquin, 16, went to Prom with her boyfriend Tarek, who was her date last year, too.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Joey Chestnut Housed 200 Mini Powdered Donuts But Lost Eating Competition

AND IT’S @GeoffEsper for the @Hostess_Snacks Donettes Championship!

1. Geoff Esper 235

2. Joey Chestnut 200

3. Juan Neave 146

4. Brett Healey 134

5. Greg Wilson 125

6. Albert Bravo 79

7. Jacob Carr 77

8. Juan Aguilar 61

9. Aaron Stroope 52

10. Jocelyn Walker 51 pic.twitter.com/ZK9jzCTKJF — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) June 7, 2019

While Joey Chestnut is the reining National Hot Dog Eating Champion, he was bested as the top eater in Austin for the second Annual World Hostess Donettes Eating Championship. Chestnut won the contest last year, hovering 257 of the tiny powdered donuts in the six-minute time frame, but this year Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, Massachusetts beat him out. Esper downed 235 donuts, while Chestnut aka “Joey Jaws” only finished 200.

Chestnut took the loss in stride and tweeted out “I was slow today! I ate like Doughy Chestnut. I might have been enjoying them too much.”

I was slow today! I ate like Doughy Chestnut. I might have been enjoying them too much. Great job @GeoffEsper Thank you @Hostess_Snacks #NationalDoughnutDay https://t.co/Wpj3TdMr6J — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 7, 2019

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Kevin Hart is Developing a Remake of the Movie ‘Scrooged’

2. Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Malika Haqq Breaks Up with Longtime Boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

3. John Cena Officially Cast as New ‘Badass’ in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kanye West, 42. Maria Menounos, 41. Julianna Margulies, 52.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.