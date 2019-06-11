Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines For Today, June 11

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Kim Kardashian sharing the first Instagram photo of baby Psalm, Justin Bieber leaves everyone scratching theirs heads as to why he would randomly challenge Tom Cruise to a fight, the typically notoriously private Rihanna opens about her relationship with her billionaire boyfriend, and more…

TOP STORY: Rihanna Gets Candid About Boyfriend Hassan Jameel

While talking with Oceans 8 co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine, Rihanna, who’s largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight for the past few years, got candid about her relationship with boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The two have been dating since 2017 and the 31-year-old singer said “of course” she’s in love, which is one of the many reasons why she forced herself to start taking breaks from work.

“I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store,” Rihanna shared. “I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

The nine-time Grammy Award winner and Fenty fashion designer said, “It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place.”

Rihanna also said she’s looking forward to starting a family soon wants to be a mother “more than anything else in life.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Kim K. Shares First Photo of Baby Psalm

The world got to meet Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s newest addition to the family after the reality star shared the first official Instagram photo of baby Psalm to her 141 million followers. Joining older siblings North, Saint and Chicago, the couple’s fourth child was born on May 9.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to a Fight

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

In news that makes you go hmmm, Justin Bieber, unprovoked, took to Twitter to call out movie star Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon. Why? Nobody knows. The 25-year-old seems to believe he has a shot against the man who’s famous for doing all his own stunts in all the Mission Impossible movies.

Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Cruise hasn’t tweeted since January, and has yet to respond to Bieber’s completely challenge. However, the internet had a field day with the mere idea of seeing the two in the ring, and Bieber gamely tweeted out the fan-made video which mirrors closest to how everyone imagined such a fight would play out.

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

