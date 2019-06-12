Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 12

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Lady Gaga‘s ex fiancé liking Irina Shayk’s first post break-up bikini photo, the viral video of Jon Stewart shaming Congress over how they’ve treated 9/11 first responders, Taylor Swift officially making peace with Katy Perry, and more…

TOP STORY: No More ‘Bad Blood’ Between Taylor Swift & Katy Perry

Leaving Swift Nation and Katy Cat fans in shock, Katy Perry posted a cryptic picture of a plate of chocolate chip cookies decorated with red lettering in frosting that read “Peace at Last” and then tagged longtime rival Taylor Swift in the photo. In response, Swift liked the photo and commented with a line of 13 pink hearts, which fans are already reading into as one of her infamous Easter egg clues to new music.

Perry geo-tagged the post at “Let’s Be Friends,” and captioned the photo “feels good” with an orange heart emoji. The “Never Really Happened” singer also posted the message to her 108 million fans on Twitter, which speculation as to what this message actually means into overdrive. Both singers have recently released new singles, are they possibly collaborating on a new song to drum publicity for their respective upcoming albums?

.@KatyPerry appears to be in @TaylorSwift13's kitchen, based on the photo she just posted on Instagram. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ul9JO0Ou4S — Katy Perry Press (@katyperrypress) June 12, 2019

While there’s currently no song being released entitled “Peace at Last,” based on older photo of the singer with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, Swifties were able to confirm that the chocolate chip cookies in question were indeed made at Taylor Swift’s home. Whether or not she baked them together with Perry, however, remains unknown.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiance Likes Irina Shayk’s First Post Break-Up Photo

After the news came out that Bradley Cooper and long time girlfriend and baby mama Irina Shayk were separating, Cooper has been seeking bro time with his friends in Los Angeles, while Shayk showed off her supermodel figure with a photo on Instagram. This bikini photo apparently caught the attention of Bradley’s A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga’s ex fiancé Christian Carino, who was caught liking the photo.

Of course, Carino is just one of the 622,000 people who liked Shayk’s picture, but it’s being seen as a slight toward Cooper and Gaga. While both actors have continuously denied their romance blossomed anywhere but fictionally on screen for their film, after the Academy Awards, Gaga’s engagement abruptly ended, and now Cooper’s relationship has met the same fate.

Carino only follows 100 people on Instagram, a bulk of whom are beautiful supermodels like Shayk. Bradley Cooper’s ex, however, does not follow Carino.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Jon Stewart’s Emotional Plea For 9/11 Victims Fund

Jon Stewart testifies for September 11 Victim Compensation Fund: "Accountability doesn’t appear to be something that occurs in this chamber…I'm sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic, but I am angry, and you should be too." pic.twitter.com/njxJzSmzSJ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 11, 2019

Former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show Jon Stewart made a speech to Congress on Tuesday, blasting lawmakers for first, not passing a bill that would provide health care funding to 9/11 first responders and second, failing to show up for the hearing. A native New Yorker, Stewart couldn’t help but get emotional as he shamed Congress for dragging their feet on an issue that should be a no-brainer.

“Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders, and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress,” he said. “Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. Shameful. It’s an embarrassment to the country and it is a stain on this institution.”

“You should be ashamed of yourselves, for those that aren’t here,” he continued. “But you won’t be, because accountability doesn’t appear to be something that occurs in this chamber. I’m sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic, but I am angry, and you should be too…. The official FDNY response time to 9/11 was five seconds, that’s how long it took for FDNY for NYPD for Port Authority for EMS to respond to an urgent need from the public… Certainly, 9/11 first responders shouldn’t have to decide whether to live, or to have a place to live.”

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Amanda Bynes is Being Sued For $2, 467 in Unpaid Bills By Mental Facility

2. Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds From Sold Out Atlanta Concert to Planned Parenthood

3. Olympic Soccer Star Hope Solo Opens Up About Her Miscarriage with Twins

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Adriana Lima, 38. Dave Franco, 34. Kendra Wilkinson, 34.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here