Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ on Television Tonight?

Fans of Celebrity Family Feud are going to have to wait a little longer for their favorite reality game show competition to return to television.

Celebrity Family Feud will not air tonight on television.

When the show returns for a June 30 episode, it will pit The Chainsmokers against 5 Seconds of Summer, and Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker (of “Empire”) against Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez (from ABC’s “Grand Hotel”). The episode will air Sunday, June 30, on ABC from 8-9pm ET.

Celebrity Family Feud is now in its sixth season, and is hosted by comedian, actor, and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey. On the show, celebrities and their families and friends team up against another team of celebrities to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions asked to 100 people. What do they win if they leave the competition victorious? Money to a charity of their choice.

When The Chainsmokers takes the stage on June 30, fans will see Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, along with Matt McGuire, their drummer, Rory Kramer, their videographer, and Craig Giambroke, another videographer. They will face off against 5 Seconds of Summer, Ashton Fletcher Irwin, Luke Robert Hemmings, Michael Gordon Clifford, Calum Thomas Hood, and Andrew Watt, who will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Team Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, who will be playing for The Kodjoe Family Foundation, will include Patrick Kodjoe, Boris’ brother, Nicole Kodjoe, his sister in law, and Susan Parker, Nicole’s mother. They will face off against Eric Winter, Roselyn Sanchez, April Monee Hauducoeur, Eric’s cousin, Gwen Winter, Eric’s mother, and Nino Alicea, Roselyn’s cousin.

In 2015, ABC premiered Celebrity Family Feud. Hosted by Steve Harvey, this installment marked the first time that a version of the series had aired on ABC since the original version took place in June 1985.

In August 2016, Celebrity Family Feud was renewed for a fourth season, and one year later, it was renewed for a fifth season.

In a 2016 interview with TV Insider, Harvey was interviewed about his role on the reality game show. Asked how he approaches CFF differently than the syndicated version, he responded, “You’ve got to be careful because you’re dealing with some pretty big egos when talking to celebrities. Celebrities really have a problem coming across as normal people, especially when they get something wrong. A lot of the questions on Family Feud are such regular-person questions, and a lot of celebrities are so out of touch. They’ve got people who do their hair and go grocery shopping for them, so they don’t know how much a damn gallon of milk is! I’m supposed to coddle them, but I don’t really know how to do that, so it makes it even funnier.”

Be sure to tune into a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud airing Sunday, June 30, on ABC from 8-9pm ET.