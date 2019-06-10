Cheyenne Floyd Boyfriend News: Is She Dating Anyone?

Cheyenne Floyd has been dating her boyfriend Matthew Xavier Walker a.k.a. eMex for several months now. They had been keeping their relationship on the down low for a bit but have since gone public — and they are Instagram official.

Fans had been hoping that Floyd would rekindle something with Cory Wharton, the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Ryder. But Floyd seems very happy with her new man — and Wharton has also moved on romantically, a move of which Floyd approves. Floyd and Wharton seem dedicated to co-parenting their daughter and leaving the drama at the door.

Walker is 26 years old and has a degree in political science.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheyenne & Matt Are Instagram Official

Cheyenne and Matt are Instagram official and have been since April. The two don’t over-share on social media, but they don’t seem to be shy their romance any longer.

Nonetheless, Cheyenne and Matt are taking things slow.

“It allows for us to continue to cultivate something genuine and easy-going without the pressures of outside influence,” she told Life & Style Magazine.

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Cheyenne opened up about her new relationship — and she seems really happy. She even talked about potentially having more children, although she didn’t say if that was on the table with Matt.

“Matt and I are good, we are taking it slow and enjoying each other,” she told In Touch Weekly. “It’s no secret that I want more kids but I am in no rush,” she added.

They Recently Went on Vacation Together & Documented the Trip in a Vacation Vlog

Cheyenne and Matt recently traveled to Mexico together and decided to start a vacation vlog to document their trip. They started capturing moments before arriving at the airport and continued filming throughout, sharing some of their playful banter — and some beautiful beach views.

“This is our first vacation,” Cheyenne says from a lounge chair. The two then go back and forth a little bit and joke around about waxing Matt’s rear end.

After spending the day outside, Cheyenne gives fans a tour of her hotel room. The next morning, Cheyenne was back at it. She enjoyed breakfast in bed while Matt went to play golf.

In part two of the vacation vlog, Cheyenne and Matt do a rapid-fire Q&A in which fans got an opportunity to get to know Matt a little bit better. The skinny? His favorite number is 21, his favorite color is blue, he loves Cheyenne’s smile, and his favorite thing about Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder, is her personality. You can watch part two of the vlog on YouTube by clicking here.