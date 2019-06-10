Cheyenne & Cory’s Daughter Ryder’s Genetic Disorder: What Is VLCAD?

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton share a 2-year-old daughter named Ryder. The toddler was diagnosed with a congenital condition called VLCAD just a few days after she was born.

“Ryder was born with a rare genetic disease called VLCAD. She can’t process fatty foods. When she was first born she had to eat every two hours. She has to take medicine in the morning and in the night. Since it’s genetic, it’s something that she’ll always have,” Floyd said last season on Teen Mom OG.

Floyd and Warton have started a non-profit to raise awareness for VLCAD.

“I have talked about Rage Regardless Ry for a while and now am excited to launch the website and IG. I encourage everyone to follow, check out the website, & share with others. We are dedicated to empowering families with metabolic conditions,” Floyd captioned an Instagram pic back in April.

Here’s what you need to know:

What Is VLCAD?

VLCAD is an acronym for “very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency.”

According to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, “VLCAD deficiency is a condition in which the body is unable to properly breakdown certain fats (called very long-chain fatty acids) into energy, particularly during periods without food (fasting). Signs and symptoms can occur during infancy, childhood or adulthood depending on the form of the condition and may include low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), lack of energy, and muscle weakness. Children affected by the most severe forms of the condition are also at risk of serious complications such as liver abnormalities and life-threatening heart problems.”

Some symptoms on VLCAD when it’s diagnosed early on in a child’s life can include heart disease, fluid around the heart, abnormal heartbeat, low muscle tone, enlarged liver, and low blood sugar. Although the condition can be “lethal,” early treatment and diet modifications can greatly improve a patient’s chances of living a good life.

How Is Ryder Doing Today?

This past February, Ryder had a bit of a setback. She had the flu and was hospitalized for several days.

“Emotionally and physically exhausted.. my baby has been pricked and poked going on day 3 at the hospital with an (sic) 103 fever & flu. It has been some of our longest nights together and all I can do is pray,” Floyd captioned an Instagram post.

Since that time, Ryder seems to be doing really well and is thriving despite her diagnosis. She’s taking tap dancing classes and she’s not shy about showing off her sass!

“Ryder has the most energy in the whole wide world so we keep her extremely occupied. She has dance class and gymnastics class throughout the week. We have to keep her stimulated because she takes everything in, she’s at that age! She’s beautiful and she’s healthy. We adore her,” Floyd told Us Weekly last fall.