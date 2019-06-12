Deanna Daughtry, Chris Daughtry’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deanna Daughtry is Chris Daughtry’s wife. The couple has been married since 2000 and has four children. In June 2019, Deanna came out as bisexual. Deanna has two children from a previous relationship, Hannah, born in September 1996 and Griffin, born in June 1998. Deanna gave birth to her first children with Chris in November 2010 when she had twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James. Deanna is six years older than her husband.

The couple’s twins were born via surrogate with Chris saying in 2010, “Our family is overwhelmed with joy by these two precious gifts from God. The babies are both healthy and resting. Thanks to everyone for their love and prayers.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Deanna Came Out in a Song Titled ‘As You Are,’ Named for the Chorus Which Goes: ‘I Love You As You Are’

Chris told People Magazine in a June 2019 interview that his wife handed him lyrics to a song titled, “As You Are,” which dealt with her deciding to come out at the age of 46.

Chris told the magazine, “She basically said, ‘If this inspires you, feel free to use it.’ She kind of downplayed it and walked away, which made me want to read it even more.” Chris described the song as feeling “very real and very honest.” The song appeared on Chris’s album, “Cage to Rattle.” Chris went on to tell People that he knew about his wife’s sexuality since they met. He says she told him about her past relationships which included a divorce from a man and a relationship with a woman.

Deanna described writing the lyrics saying, “I really wanted to be vulnerable and say, ‘This is who I am.’ I love me. I hope you will love me, but if you don’t, that’s okay because I still have myself, and I do have people that love me as I am, and that’s all I want.”

2. In 2018, Chris Described ‘As You Are’ by Saying That His Wife Was ‘Dealing With Some Things Internally’

During a 2018 interview with the Huffington Post, Chris discussed the song “As You Are” by saying that his wife had told him late in their marriage that she used to write poetry. Chris said that she presented him with the lyrics for “As You Are” while she was “dealing with some things internally.”

Christ went on to say, “She just started writing some thoughts down and said, ‘Hey, if you feel inspired, feel free to use this or whatever.’ And she’s done that in the past too, and I was kind of like, ‘All right, cool.’ I was dismissive a little bit, and I think it kind of bummed her out and made her recoil a little bit. So when this happened, I was like, ‘I gotta really read this one this time and really take it to heart.’ When I read it, it hit me, and I was really moved … I didn’t really show it to her until I was finished. There were some tears shed.”

3. Chris Has Previously Called His Wife His ‘Hero’

Chris was featured by People Magazine in 2009 over his tips to a happy marriage. The singer mentioned that he had recently bought his wife a diamond ring that should keep him “out of trouble for the rest of my life.” Chris described Deanna as his “hero” saying, she held “everything down at home while we are out here. We are ‘working,’ quote-unquote. It’s something that we absolutely love. Even getting up at 5 in the morning doesn’t feel like a job. Luckily, our wives wanted this for us as bad if not worse than we did. It’s not like a big guilt-trip thing going on, which would make it more difficult.”

Among Chris’s other tips were to not waste time in the moments you do get together saying, “A lot of times, you are so busy that you don’t have time to be lonely. There is not a lot of time where you are left to your own devices, which is generally when the sadness kicks in, because everything is catching up with you.”

4. Chris’s Song, ‘Wild Heart,’ Is 100% About Deanna Daughtry

Chris said in a November 2013 interview with Rolling Stone that the song “Wild Heart” is “100 percent about my wife. The first time I played it for her, she cried, and I’ll never forget that. I got the reaction I wanted!” While the song, “High Above the Ground” is about a vacation the couple took to Italy. Chris says, “t was like the first time we had a vacation in like six or seven years, and we had no kids around, and it was probably the most stress-free two weeks I’ve had in seven years. So it’s basically about not wanting to come down from that.”

5. At the Height of Chris’s ‘American Idol’ Fame, Deanna Said Her Husband Would Seem Boring to Most People

In 2006, while Chris was performing on “American Idol,” Deanna told NBC News that her husband was “just normal” and that, “To a lot of people, he’d just seem boring.” Although Deanna did caveat that by saying, “He’s just a rocker at heart- always has been.”

