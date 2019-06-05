CMT Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air tonight, at 8 p.m. ET, on multiple networks, including CMT, MTV, and TV Land. The musical group Little Big Town will host the show for the second year in a row and there are more performances in the lineup than ever. In addition to hosting the event, Little Big Town will reportedly take the stage as performers as well. Radio.com has reported that Little Big Town and jazz player Trombone Shorty will team up with Thomas Rhett for a performance. Some other duets and collaborations include Sheryl Crow with Maren Morris, Boyz II Men with Brett Young, and Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker.

CMT has reported that other performers and music presenters participating in the show include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, the Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Previously, Young and Boyz II Men got together for the CMT Crossroads series, so performance with the two is not as surprising as it may have been otherwise.

In addition to the mainstream performances for the big event, there will also be a Ram Trucks’ Side Stage, full of music artists scheduled to perform. According to CMT News, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Wallen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jordan Davis, Runaway June and Tenille Townes are all involved in the Ram Trucks’ Side Stage performances. All of these acts are nominated for “Breakthrough Video of the Year” and will perform the songs recognized from their nominated music videos. And so, Allen will sing ‘Best Shot”, Tenpenny will deliver “Drunk Me”, Wallen is singing “Whiskey Glasses”, Davis will sing “Take It From Me”, Runaway June will perform “Buy My Own Drinks”, and Townes is sure to sing “Somebody’s Daughter”, as reported by Broadway World.

Prior to the awards show, Davis spoke with CMT about where the inspiration for his music comes from and he said, “Songs come from 100 different places. I love to wake up early and sit by myself a little bit. It’s peaceful. To me, it’s where I find inspiration. The next thing you know, you’re on a song and you just kind of get into that moment you chase it until you finish it. And every once in a while, you’ve got to unplug, and you gotta go somewhere and slow down. And for me, it’s hopping in the truck, turning on music and taking off to the middle of nowhere.” Davis also said that CMT is a big part of his love for country music in general.

Karen Fairchild, one of the members of Little Big Town, recently talked to CMT about being asked to host the awards show again and she joked, “It feels amazing. We didn’t get fired and we got asked back.” Kimberly Schlapman, her fellow Little Big Town-er, chimed in, saying, “I remember last year, we were really nervous, but then it was so much fun. And then it was over.”

And, Fairchild also had some advice to new artists who are trying to make it big. Fairchild said, “We’re so lucky and so blessed. And you just have to keep working hard. As we always tell young artists, ‘Just work, work, work, work’.”