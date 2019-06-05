How to Watch the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 2019 Online

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are tonight, June 5, at 8/7c, celebrating the best in country music this year. Are you planning to cheer on your favorite performers, presenters, and nominees tonight? Before the show begins, you can watch country music’s biggest stars walk the red carpet in stunning designer looks online.

You've got questions and the #CMTawards artists have got answers! Reply with your questions and we might ask them on our LIVE red carpet show 😍 Watch it here tomorrow at 7/6c!https://t.co/kBxjVz1bhq — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019

Starting at 7pm ET, CMT’s Twitter account will be giving viewers live coverage of red carpet arrivals and interviews. Ahead of the red carpet, they asked Twitter followers and country music fans to tweet their questions for CMT artists to respond to live on the red carpet.

The members of Little Big Town are hosting the CMT Awards tonight, so expect to find them getting a lot of red carpet attention before their big night. According to The Boot, there will also be performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, and Zac Brown Band, and collaborations between Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty, Toby Keith and Cole Swindell, and Brett Young and Boyz II Men; many of those artists are likely to walk the red carpet before showtime.

Tune in to the 2019 CMT Music Awards, tonight at 8/7c on Country Music Television.