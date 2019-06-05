CMT Music Awards Tickets 2019: How to Go to the Show?

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are tonight, June 5, starting at 8/7c. If you love country music, are local to the Nashville area tonight, and want to celebrate the genre’s best music and music videos this year, tickets are still on sale for fans to purchase.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.com. PIT General Admission Area tickets (which are standing room only) are for sale for $95.50 each. There are also seated tickets available in the upper sections of the stadium, ranging in price from $21.50 to $95.50 per ticket. For a complete map of available tickets and seating, click here.

CMT says that this year they will be making history with the most performances ever at a CMT Music Awards show. According to The Boot, fans can expect performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett with Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty, Runaway June, Cole Swindell with Toby Keith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Brett Young with Boyz II Men, and Zac Brown Band.

Before the show even starts, CMT is hosting the “CMT Block Party Presented by Wendy’s Featuring Hardy, Rachel Wammack and Ingrid Andress” from 12pm until 4pm. It is located at Schermerhorn Symphony Center Plaza and admission is free. The event description reads: “Another glorious day of FREE Wendy’s Frosties and grub! Wendy’s and CMT invite you to kick off the summer with the ultimate downtown block party, featuring live music and free food for the whole family. Festivities include performances and meet-and-greets with artists along with games, prizes and a chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards on that night!” If you are hoping to attend the CMT Awards but do not want to spend the money on tickets, this is a free opportunity for you to win a trip to the show.

If you are not able to attend the awards show in person, you can watch all the awards and performances when it airs on the CMT channel at 8/7c. Alternatively, Heavy.com breaks down a number of ways in which you can live stream the show online here.