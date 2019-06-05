CMT Performer Carrie Underwood Juggles Celebrity with Family Life

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will be performing at the 2019 CMT Music Awards where the beloved singer is up for video of the year.

Backstage, however, Carrie Underwood admitted to CMT that she will be performing a balancing act between her public persona and her private life. “You just juggle,” the star said.

Carrie Underwood Is Married with Two Young Kids

Underwood recently gave birth to a new baby boy, Jacob, and she also has a four-year-old son Isaiah with her husband hockey player Mike Fisher. Underwood and Fisher have been together since 2008, when they shared their first kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve. The pair were married in 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.

Luckily, Underwood will have some extra help with the little ones from loved ones backstage. “My mom and my sister are here,” she told CMT, “so they’re gonna help take care of the little ones while mommy is working. We’re just making it all happen the best way we know how.”

Underwood’s road to giving birth to her youngest child was not always easy. In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning the star opened up about the three miscarriages she suffered while trying to conceive a second child.

“And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out,” she said. “Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?”

Luckily Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher finally got their wish for a second child, and their youngest Jacob was born in January of this year.

Carrie Underwood Performs June 5 at the CMT Music Awards

Underwood will perform her hit single “Southbound” on the steps of the Nashville Parthenon in Centennial Park during the CMT Music Awards broadcast. She told CMT, “I feel like ’Southbound’ is such a great song to say ’Welcome,’ and it’s a good kick off to everything this week.”

The American Idol winner also shared that she likes to start her live shows with the “Southbound” single. “It such a great summer jam, and we’re having a blast out there. We’re just doing what we love to do,” she said.

Carrie Underwood has been a staple at the CMT Music Awards ever since 2006 when she won female video of the year and breakthrough video of the year for her single “Jesus Take the Wheel”. She has won video of the year six times, and is up for the award again this year for her song “Cry Pretty”. With Underwood’s considerable talent, star power, and track record of bringing home awards, she looks like a strong contender to take home the award again this year.

The CMT Music Awards airs June 5 at 8/7c on the CMT Network. The annual ceremony honoring the best and brightest stars in country music will be hosted by Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweetand and Jimi Westbrook.