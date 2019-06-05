CMT Music Awards Location 2019: Where Is the Show?

The CMT Music Awards is being held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is an annual celebration of the biggest stars in country music, and tonight will see an impressive roster of performers hit the stage at Bridgestone. Read on to learn more about the ceremony and the location.

The show began as the Music City News Awards in 1967, and partnered with the Nashville Network to become the TNN Music City News Country Awards in 1990. The show eventually moved to the CMT network, and changed its name to the CMT Music Awards in 2005. From 1980 to 1998, the CMT Music Awards were held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The show pivoted to the Gaylord Entertainment Center in 2000, where it remained for the next five years. Since the, the CMT Awards have bounced around various locations in Tennessee.

The Show Will Be Held at Bridgestone Arena In Nashville

Some of the venues that have hosted the show since 2005 include Curb Event Center, Sommet Center, and the Music City Theater. Bridgestone Arena hosted for the first time in 2010, and continued to do so between 2011-16. The venue resumed hosting duties in 2018, and will likely be the location for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony is set to be the most star-studded event to date. Some of the performers that are set to take the stage include Thomas Rhett with Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty, Cole Swindell with Toby Keith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, Brett Young with Boyz II Men and the Zac Brown Band.

Bridgestone Arena Previously Hosted the CMT Awards Between 2010 & 2016

Carrie Underwood is also set to perform. Underwood is nominated for Video of the Year with her song “Cry Pretty”, while her other single “Love Wins” is up for Female Video of the Year. Fellow nominee Jordan Davis talked to the network about the CMT experience and why it’s special to country fans everywhere.

“CMT is a major part of my love for country music. I fell in love with waking up watching the Hot 20 Countdown,” he recalled. “I remember one holiday a cousin of mine bet me that I didn’t know to every word to every lyric of all 20 songs on Hot 20 Countdown. I think we got to about 12 before we had to go do something, but I didn’t miss one. It’s such a key part of country music, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Carly Pearce is also eager to return after winning her first CMT Music Award in 2018. “Obviously, I had such a wonderful time last year as far as getting to accept my first award, which was amazing, so I’m excited to go back,” she told FOX News. “To choose my look, my stylist, Amber, brought a rack of clothes, and we both loved it before I even put it on, versus all the rest of the dresses that we tried on. All I can say is it’s sassy and sparkly.”