CMT Music Awards 2019 Time & Channels

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air tonight, from Nashville, Tennessee and it is one of the biggest events in country music. The awards round out the annual CMA Music Fest and this year, according to Country Living, there are more performers than ever. Read on for the rundown on the show’s hosts, all the channels the full show airs on, what times the show broadcasts on TV, the performances scheduled and more.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2019 TIME & DATE: The awards show airs on June 5, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET, in addition to encore presentations on television.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2019 CHANNELS: When it comes to what channel this year’s awards show airs on, there are plenty to choose from. Paramount, MTV, CMT, LOGO, MTV2, and TV Land are all airing the full show at 8 p.m. ET.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2019 SCHEDULE FOR TV: The first and full showing of the 2019 CMT Music Awards will air from 8 – 10:40 p.m. ET, on Paramount, MTV, CMT, LOGO, MTV2, and TV Land. From 9 – 11:30 p.m. ET, the awards will air on MTVCL. Then, on the CMT network, encore presentations will air at 10:40 p.m. ET and 1:10 a.m. ET. On Friday, June 7, 2019, the show will re-air on CMT at 12 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. ET, and 9 p.m. CT, as well as on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12 p.m. ET.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2019 HOSTS: Who is hosting tonight? Last year, the country music group Little Big Town hosted the awards show for the first time and they have returned to host again. Recently, the group released their latest single “The Daughters.”

CMT AWARDS 2019 PERFORMERS: According to E! News, the lineup of performers include Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood, Boyz II Men, Sheryl Crow, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan, Brett Young, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris.

CMT AWARDS 2019 LOCATION: As usual, the show airs in Nashville, Tennessee and the 2019 event will be held at the Bridgestone Arena.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band –”Someone I Used To Know”

Male Video of the Year

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert –”Drowns the Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer to You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LOCASH – “Feels Like a Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

LANCO – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (at Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It from Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In a Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT Performance of the Year

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (from CMT Crossroads)”

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (from CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (from CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (from 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (from CMT Crossroads)”