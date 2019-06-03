Colin Macy-O’Toole on ‘Below Deck’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Below Deck Mediterranean returns tonight with its fourth season on Bravo at 9/8c, and the cast will be sailing through the French Riviera on the Sirocco yacht. Deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole is returning as one of the eight cast members working in the crew under Captain Sandy Yawn.

Here’s what you need to know about Colin Macy-O’Toole:

He Is From Long Island, New York

According to Colin’s Instagram bio and his cast bio on the Bravo website, he is from Long Island, New York, where he grew up on and around boats. He is currently based out of Sayville (according to his LinkedIn profile), which is where he grew up and graduated high school in 2005.

Although Bravo says that he is the Ferry/Port Captain of all the Fire Island ferries when not working on the Sirocco, he told Decider that last summer “I took most of the time off because of the show but I would go down there every once in a while just to peek my head in. I live down the street and they all support me 100% so I have to say hello and make sure everyone is doing alright.”

He Has a Degree in Music Education From Shenandoah University

Colin’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he received his Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Shenandoah University in 2010.

In an interview with the Decider, he compared his approaches to yachting and making music, saying “The yachting part of it is similar to music, because you know I’m a music nerd. You can make it a career, or you can make it a side gig, which is great.” Fans of the show know that Colin rapped and sang often while onboard, and he has a link to his original songs and covers on Reverb Nation in his Instagram bio.

According to Newsday, Colin’s parents are retired music teachers who worked in the Sachem School District. While he does not consider boating a career, it is possible that he will put his music education degree to professional use in the future: “I wouldn’t mind teaching. If I can keep music in my life and teach it, then I’d love to do that.”

He Says He Is Currently Single

Colin’s cast bio says he’s single, which he confirmed during his recent interview with Newsday. He told them “I’m still single. I had tried to have a little thing with Brooke last year, but she ended up dating João. The whole dating scene is so weird. I’m in no rush.”

On social media, when he’s not promoting the reality show, he mostly shares photos with friends and family with his 45,000 Instagram followers.

He Has a Close Relationship With His Family

Colin’s bio describes him as a “Momma’s boy, who has a very strong connection to his family,” and descriptions for this season tease that Colin will be facing some homesickness.

After last season, he told Decider that to maintain his relationships with his parents while working and traveling as a deckhand, he would call or text his parents whenever he had a few minutes of downtime between charters. On the show, Colin was surprised by his parents in Italy to help make up for some of the distance; he told Newsday that that really was a surprise, and one that his parents had come up with on their own: “It was my parents’ idea, honestly. They reached out to Captain Sandy and she loved the idea. They came down to the dock — it was one of the best surprises I’ve ever had.”

He Is One of 3 Returning Cast Members This Season

Colin, Hannah Ferrier, and João Franco are the returning cast members for season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. It is not suprising that Colin was asked back since Captain Sandy Yawn referred to Colin in a featurette video as “a joy,” adding “I love his attitude. He’s always helpful, whatever you need — he has the right attitude. Colin’s amazing.”

Last season, João and Colin were involved in a love triangle with Brooke, who is not rejoining the crew this season. People got an exclusive first look at the season 4 premiere episode shows the two friends addressing João’s past relationship with Brooke, during which João says he thinks Brooke cheated on him; Brooke denied those allegations.