What Happened to Collin Gosselin & Where Is He Now?

Collin Gosselin currently lives with his dad, Jon, after coming home from a program that caters to kids with special needs. Collin’s mom, Kate, revealed that Collin had special needs and that he was attending a program not too far from her home in Pennsylvania.

“Collin has special needs,” Kate previously told People Magazine. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted,” she added.

To this day, Kate has never revealed what those special needs are or what program Collin was enrolled in.

Earlier this year, Collin spent the holidays with his dad. It is believed that he was released from the program at the time — but he went to live with his dad, not his mom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jon Gosselin Was Awarded Temporary Sole Custody of Collin in December

In November 2018, Collin Gosselin started popping up on his dad’s Instagram account. Collin spent the holidays with Jon Gosselin and with Hannah Gosselin, another one of the Gosselin sextuplets who lives with Jon.

In December, E! News reported that Jon was awarded temporary sole custody of Collin.

“He’s not home exactly yet. So we’ve had numerous home visits. But we’re excited. We won in court. That’s like a big win. It’s nice when you win in court, especially when you go so many times like I do,” Jon told the outlet sometime after the hearing.

As for why the decision was made, Jon said that it was easier for Collin to transition into a home that was a bit less hectic.

“It’d be easier for one parent to just transition him home, and he wanted to live with me, so it was easier to do it that way,” Jon explained.

There Have Been Reports of Estrangements on Both Jon & Kate’s Side of Things

It’s safe to say that the Gosselins had a pretty bitter divorce and things haven’t been easy for the family over the past decade. In the past several months, there have been reports of estrangement on both Jon and Kate’s side of things.

For example, Jon opened up to the media about the non-existent relationship he has with four of the six sextuplets — the ones who don’t live with him.

“The other four [sextuplets] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections,” he told E! News back in December.

On the other hand, a report from Radar Online claims that Kate hasn’t had contact with Collin in months.

“Collin doesn’t want to see Kate, and so he has not. Kate has not tried reaching out since he left the facility,” a source told the outlet.

While it’s unclear whether or not Kate has any contact with Collin (or Hannah, for that matter), she has not refuted that report.

