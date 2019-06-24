What Happens to Connor Saeli on ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight?

It’s almost time for Hometown Dates on Hannah Brown‘s cycle of The Bachelorette, so there’s a lot hanging on the roses being handed out on episode 7 while the cast continues their stay in the Netherlands. While there will be a group date, two 1-on-1’s and a 3-on-1 date, one contestant doesn’t receive any face time with Hannah, and it’s shocking to when you find out who since he seemed like a frontrunner all season.

SPOILER ALERT: If you don’t want the episode spoiled, this is the time to stop reading.

It is with great sadness that we must announce that Connor Saeli, who was an early fan favorite on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, has been sent home. Known as “Connor S.” on the show, the 6’6 stud quickly caught the attention of the series’ leading lady, but somehow, he fell out of favor mid-season to Luke P. and others.

According to Reality Steve, he goes home without even getting a real 1-on-1. Remember that his original solo date with Hannah turned into a simple hotel room hang because she got sick, and he adorably made the the most of it by leaving her a trail of sweet post-it notes for when she woke up.

It was expected for Connor S. to be in the final five, maybe even the final four, and watching him go home this early is disheartening because he seemed like a great fit for the former Miss Alabama, and for so many reasons. The 24-years-old originally from Birmingham, Michigan, is incredibly close with this family, a former Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member and a self-proclaimed Justin Bieber fan. So, it’s easy to see why Bachelor Nation producers paired the former competitive swimmer with this proud sorority girl from University of Alabama.

While Connor S. will no longer be competing on The Bachelorette, rest assured the he will soon once be gracing our TV screens once again. The special situations group analyst for Goldman Sachs is going to be a major catch on the spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise. Season 6 is set to premiere on ABC on August, 5.

In the meantime, Connor S. will be keeping busy by spending time with his family, including his adorable nephew, work, and his crazy active lifestyle. While he no longer races in the pool, Conor S. who currently lives in Dallas, runs marathons, skis, flies airplanes, and regularly hits the gym. While we don’t know which lucky girl is going to steal this guy’s heart in Paradise, there’s little doubt he will show up in great shape.

