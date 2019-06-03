Corey & Evelin on ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC. The series reverses the premise of the original 90 Day Fiance, in that it sends American citizens to other countries in the name of love. They will uproot their lives and their professions to go be with their soulmates and start anew. Corey is one of the cast members set to move to a new country this season. Learn more about him and his relationship with Evelin.

Corey, 32, met Evelin, 26, when he took a trip to South America in 2014. The couple immediately hit it off, and bonded over shared passions like surfing and being active outdoors. They stayed in touch once Corey traveled back to Washington, but Evelin made it clear that she didn’t want to leave her native Ecuador. As a result, Corey decided to pack up his things and relocate so that they can be together.

Corey Plans to Move to Evelin’s Native Ecuador & Operate a Cocktail Bar With Her

Corey and Evelin are different than the usual 90 Day Fiance couple, as they’ve already been dating for four years. Corey will have 90 days after moving to Ecuador to propose to Evelin and marry her, but they already have an established bond, and know each other very well. Furthermore, the couple own and run the cocktail bar Cocteles del Paraiso, so it appears they have no trouble working together on a regular basis. “I am with him because he has shown me that he is the most loving, respectful man,” Evelin told the cameras. “And [he’s] fun, and [he’s] yummy.”

According to Starcasm, Corey graduated from Washington State University in 2011 with a degree in communications. During his time there, he won a an award from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for a short-form news piece about surfing. He’s put his degree to work by traveling the globe filming cliff jumpers, surfers, and other adventurers like himself.

Corey Admits That Moving Away from His Family & His Home Country Is ‘Very Scary’

Evelin is from Engabao, Ecuador which is roughly 90 miles from Monañita on the Pacific coast. Her parents own a beachside restaurant there, and Evelin managed the connecting tiki cocktail bar by herself before she met Corey. The couple reportedly own a Siberian husky and some beachfront property near Engabao. There is no electricity and no running water in the area, which may lead to a bit of a culture shock for Corey, who’s been around electronics for his whole life.

Corey’s family were concerned when he announced that he was moving to Ecuador, and he admitted having some reservations himself. He said that Engabao was “covered in pigs” and that the village is “very scary.” That said, he assured his family that he’s “willing to do whatever it takes” and that “it’s all for Evelin.”